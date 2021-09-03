WATERLOO — Rylee Duessler had eight kills and 10 assists for Waterloo’s volleyball team in a 25-10, 25-2, 25-19 Capitol South win over New Glarus on Thursday.
"What a great way to kick off the conference season,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. "Not just earning the win against a talented New Glarus team, but it was awesome to have a student section and fans again. They really raised the energy level and it was fun to see the smiles again.
"We know New Glarus has some size and they are a team on the rise. We felt if we could keep service pressure on them we would be in good shape. The girls responded well to that challenge, serving 21 aces in 3 sets. Abbie Gier served 19 in a row in the second set.”
Sophia Schneider added five kills. She and Gier each finished with seven aces. Michaela Riege led the back row with seven digs. Deanna Lira recorded three blocks.
"I was pleased with our passing in serve receive and thought our setters did a nice job distributing the ball. The whole team was engaged and competed hard. We worked hard to win the transition game and we’re able to win a lot of the longer rallies. It was nice to get everyone a chance to step on the court and contribute in front of the home crowd. Now we need to keep developing and improving each day."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.