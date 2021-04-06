BRODHEAD — Jefferson’s boys and girls cross country teams each finished second at the Brodhead Invitational on Tuesday.
The Eagle boys scored 58 points. Mason Marin led Jefferson, finishing third in 17 minutes, 55 seconds. Colton Drew (seventh, 18:38), Taylor Phillips (16th, 19:59), Sawyer Thorp (17th, 20:17) and Colby Hielsberg (23rd, 20:44) also scored for the Eagles.
Jefferson’s girls scored 50 points. Makenzie Hottinger (fifth, 22:42), Nora Wichman (tenth, 24:05), Ahna Kammer (11th, 24:30), Megan Worzalla (14th, 25:04) and Lindsey Krause (15th, 26:04) scored for the Eagles.
“I was proud of both teams as they ran very strategically in the warmer weather,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said.
“They were conservative in the first mile and then pushed the pace the next two miles. They did a great job staying in control and then moving up throughout the race.
“Makenzie had a breakthrough race leading our team for the first time this year. Nora also had an exceptional race finishing the last mile very strong. Colby really had a nice race and is working hard on closing the gap to his teammates.”
Team scores — boys: New Glarus 18, Jefferson 58, Turner 80, Brodhead-Juda 80
Team scores — girls: New Glarus 23, Jefferson 50, Brodhead-Juda 76, Turner 95
