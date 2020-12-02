Trojans defeat Knights

OSHKOSH -- Junior forward Adrianne Bader scored 19 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to propel Dodgeland's girls basketball team to a 42-34 Trailways East win over Lourdes Academy on Tuesday.

Dodgeland (2-0) trailed 21-18 at halftime, then held Lourdes (0-4) to 13 points in the second half. Bader connected on seven field goals and hit 5-of-6 free throws in the second half, and earned her second straight double-double with 10 rebounds.

The Trojans host Hustisford on Friday.

DODGELAND 42, LOURDES 34

Dodgleand 18 24 -- 42

Lourdes 21 13 -- 34

Dodgeland (fg-ft- tp) -- Blome 1 2-5 4, Schreier 0 0-1 0, Peplinski 2 0-0 4, Knueppel 1 0-0 2, Firari 1 0-0 2, Cramer 1 0-0 3, Hodgson 2 0-0 4, Bader 9 5-7 23

Lourdes (fg ft- tp) -- Mullen 1 0-0 2, Droessler 2 0-0 4, Burns 4 4-6 14, Peerenboom 1 2-4 4, Nielsen 0 0-2 0, Moore 4 0-1 9, Clark 1 0-0 2 Totals 13 6-13 34

Three-point goals -- D (Cramer 1), , L (Moore 1)

Total fouls -- D 17, O 19

Fouled out -- O (Husman)

