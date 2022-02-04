WATERLOO — Sophomore forward Lindsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 35 points as New Glarus routed Waterloo’s girls basketball team 66-28 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.

Schadewalt made six 3-pointers for New Glarus (14-6, 5-2 in conference).

Brenna Huebner and Alyssa Baumann each scored 10 points to lead Waterloo (8-11, 3-4).

The Pirates travel to face Cambridge on Tuesday.

NEW GLARUS 66, WATERLOO 28

New Glarus 37 29 — 66

Waterloo 18 10 — 28

New Glarus (fg ft-fta tp) — Karls 1 0-0 2, Atwell 4 0-2 9, Nommenson 3 2-2 8, Eichelkraus 2 0-0 4, Schadewalt 13 3-4 35, Brinkman 2 0-0 4, Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Martinson 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 5-8 66

Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauersdorf 0 0-1 0 Blundell 1 5-5 7, Huebner 3 4-6 10, Baumann 4 2-5 10 Totals 8 12-19 28

Three-point goals — NG (Atwell, Schadewalt 6)

Total fouls — NG 19, W 7

