Glarner Knights torch Pirates Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO — Sophomore forward Lindsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 35 points as New Glarus routed Waterloo’s girls basketball team 66-28 in a Capitol South game on Thursday.Schadewalt made six 3-pointers for New Glarus (14-6, 5-2 in conference).Brenna Huebner and Alyssa Baumann each scored 10 points to lead Waterloo (8-11, 3-4).The Pirates travel to face Cambridge on Tuesday.NEW GLARUS 66, WATERLOO 28New Glarus 37 29 — 66Waterloo 18 10 — 28New Glarus (fg ft-fta tp) — Karls 1 0-0 2, Atwell 4 0-2 9, Nommenson 3 2-2 8, Eichelkraus 2 0-0 4, Schadewalt 13 3-4 35, Brinkman 2 0-0 4, Lancaster 1 0-0 2, Martinson 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 5-8 66Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — Lauersdorf 0 0-1 0 Blundell 1 5-5 7, Huebner 3 4-6 10, Baumann 4 2-5 10 Totals 8 12-19 28Three-point goals — NG (Atwell, Schadewalt 6)Total fouls — NG 19, W 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jansen to enter WFSCA Hall of Fame Feb. 5 Alleged bank robber wears GPS bracelet during incident Fire causes more than $42,500 damage to city home Juneau man charged with repeated inappropriate contact with child Monty and Frances Louise (Sincock) Budahl Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.