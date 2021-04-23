WHITEWATER — Six months later, Rock Valley Conference cross country runners finally received some closure.
Competing in RVC championship races that normally would have been held in October, runners finally got their chance to go head-to-head as part of the Alternate Fall format.
Jefferson’s boys finished second as a team.
Senior Colton Drew (fifth, 18:07), juniors Mason Marin (seventh, 18:24) and Sawyer Thorp (12th, 19:11) and seniors Taylor Phillips (14th, 19:35) and Colby Hielsberg (26th, 21:02) scored for the Eagles, who finished second with 64 points.
Drew and Marin earned first team honors by finishing in the top eight. Thorp and Phillips made the second team.
“It’s a little sad,” Drew said. “It’s the last time I get to run with all my friends in conference. It was super nice. I think I had at least a dozen guys from other teams come up and say, ‘Good race.’ That’s crazy, because of sportsmanship. I don’t think I’ve had a race like that so far yet in my high school career.”
Drew and his teammates raced this course for the first time two weeks ago. Though they came up short of defending the conference team title they won in 2019, they’ve still made progress during an unusual season.
“I did better on this course this time,” Drew said. “I went off harder this meet and by the back stretch, it was rough. I was dry heaving a lot. But we are all slowly getting better as the season goes on. We’re hoping to give it our all at sectionals.”
Evansville senior Riley Siltman led from wire to wire to take the individual crown in 17:25 and led the Blue Devils to the team title with 51 points.
“On the boys side, we knew Evansville would be the team to beat,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “The boys went after it with all their might but fell a little short. I was impressed by Colton’s race, leading the team for the first time this season. He knows how to step up big when it’s time.”
Brodhead/Juda senior Madelynn McIntyre dusted the field in the girls race, winning by more than 2 1/2 minutes in 19:49. Evansville freshman RoseMary Gallagher was the next runner in, crossing the line in 22:20 to lead the Blue Devils to the girls title with 52 points.
Jefferson’s girls finished a close second with 54 points, led by senior Makenzie Hottinger’s third place time of 22:25. Senior Ahna Kammer (ninth, 23:08), junior Ava Gallardo (11th, 23:13), senior Nora Wichman (14th, 23:32) and sophomore Jocelyn Ramirez (17th, 23:38) also scored for the Eagles.
Hottinger earned first team honors. Kammer, Gallardo and Wichman earned second team honors. Ramirez and seniors Megan Worzalla (20th, 24:05) and Emily Hollenberger (24th, 24:48) earned honorable mention.
“I’m so proud of how both teams competed tonight,” Carstens said. “They attacked the race with a vengeance today. Evansville is a great team led by a strong coach. To finish second in the conference on both sides is something to be proud of.
“I was impressed with how the girls went after the race. They were laser-focused on the task at hand. To have all seven girls finish with All-Conference honors was impressive.”
Whitewater’s girls finished eighth with a 159 score. Juniors Gwen Trusdale (28th, 25:45) and Olive Coburn (29th, 25:57), freshman Lauren Buehler (31st, 26:08), sophomore Caelyn Caputo (35th, 26:23) and freshman Danielle DePorter (36th, 26:31) scored for the Whippets.
Jefferson and Whitewater return to the Whitewater High School course for the sectional meet on Saturday, May 1.
“I’m excited about what both teams can do next Saturday on the same course,” Carstens said. “I know they will give it all they’ve got.”
Team scores — boys: Evansville 51, Jefferson 64, Beloit Turner 85, Whitewater 111, Brodhead/Juda 126, Clinton 138, McFarland 161, Edgerton 164
Team scores — girls: Evansville 52, Jefferson 54, McFarland 74, Brodhead/Juda 121, Clinton 146, Beloit Turner 149, Edgerton 154, Whitewater 159
