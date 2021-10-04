WAUWATOSA — Watertown's boys soccer team lost to Wauwatosa West 3-0 on Friday.
"We just couldn’t get on track today against Wauwatosa West," Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "This is our third match on turf this season, but our touches were poor. That led to lack of possession which then led to lack of movement after passes. The passing player would not move to new a position after passing because I think they assumed we’d lose the ball and they were trying to avoid unrewarded movement. That’s a recipe for disaster against any team. West just made solid passes all around the field and held a heavy advantage on possession time, probably 80-20. West’s possession kept it a low shooting game with both teams recording 8 shots.
"The highlight of the match for the Goslings was when junior goalkeeper Wyatt Steffanus saved a penalty kick awarded to Wauwatosa in the 49th minute. It was a well struck kick that Wyatt dove to his left to save.
"After the match, Wyatt said 'I knew where he’d go because the penalty mark wasn’t across from the middle of goal, but more towards his right. Since he was right footed, I knew he’d go to his right since it was closer.' That’s a great thing about Wyatt – he’s always analyzing things he sees and using them to be a better player and help the team."
"Other than the PK save, it was a disappointing team performance. We’ve been up and down all season, just about every other game, so we’re looking to upswing on Tuesday at Stoughton."
