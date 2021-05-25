COTTAGE GROVE — Madison Edgewood ran away with the Badger South Conference Meet title on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 311 at Door Creek Golf Course.
Monona Grove was the runner-up, finishing 14 strokes back from Edgewood. Watertown took eighth with 430 strokes.
Myles Nourse and Matthew Merchant led the Goslings with 106s. Aaron Sellnow was a stroke back with a 107. Graeson Mihalko shot 111.
Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss earned medalist honors with a 76.
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 311, Monona Grove 325, Milton 330, Stoughton 340, Oregon 347, Fort Atkinson 358, Monroe 416, Watertown 430.
