COTTAGE GROVE — Madison Edgewood ran away with the Badger South Conference Meet title on Tuesday, finishing with a team score of 311 at Door Creek Golf Course.

Monona Grove was the runner-up, finishing 14 strokes back from Edgewood. Watertown took eighth with 430 strokes.

Myles Nourse and Matthew Merchant led the Goslings with 106s. Aaron Sellnow was a stroke back with a 107. Graeson Mihalko shot 111.

Madison Edgewood’s Alex Weiss earned medalist honors with a 76.

Team scores: Madison Edgewood 311, Monona Grove 325, Milton 330, Stoughton 340, Oregon 347, Fort Atkinson 358, Monroe 416, Watertown 430.

Recommended for you

Load comments