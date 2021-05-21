Senior defender Aubrey Schmutzler scored twice from long range in the second half and broke up a scoring chance in the closing seconds as Watertown’s girls soccer team defeated Lake Country Lutheran 3-2 in a nonconference match on Thursday at Landsverk Field.
Lake Country Lutheran opened the scoring on an unassisted goal by Brooke Kerwin to the near post in the 12th minute. Watertown (4-3) equalized just before halftime. Senior forward Autumn Meyers shot three times after a rebound and a deflection and finally scored the goal at 44:27.
“It wasn’t as bad of a slow start as the other day,” Watertown girls soccer coach Julie Muse said. “We took about 15-20 minutes and then we finally got into it, stringing together passes. The second half was remarkably better. We had a lot of possessions and we were hitting our targets.”
Schmutzler put Watertown in front with a long shot which got by the keeper in the 47th minute.
“It was pretty far out,” Muse said. “We moved her up a spot to defensive center mid. She scored a beauty over the goal keeper. It was almost by the circle. It dipped right over the keeper into the corner. It was gorgeous.”
The Lightning answered just over a minute later when sophomore midfielder Makayla Wilbur converted a penalty kick. Schmutzler countered with the game winner on a free kick in the 53rd minute.
“We talked at halftime about trying some shots from far out,” Muse said. “In the first half, we kept passing around in their box,. We told them, at some point, we need to take a shot. We didn’t even know if their keeper was any good or not. Aubrey hit that long one right over her. That was pretty cool. We changed formations a little bit in second half. Emma Wuestenberg and Caty Kaczmarek were our defensive wings and they did such a wonderful job helping us maintain possession in the back and finding our checking midfielders.”
A breakdown in the closing seconds nearly spelled disaster. An unmarked midfielder was stationed 10 feet from the goal and was waiting on a long pass, but Schmutzler sprinted onto it and cleared it out as the final seconds ticked away.
Senior keeper Jadyn Zechzer made 15 saves for the Goslings, who travel to play Monroe tonight.
WATERTOWN 3,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 2
Lake Country Lutheran 1 1 — 2
Watertown 1 2 — 3
L — Kerwin 11:39
W — Meyers (Jacobs) 44:27
W — Schmutzler 46:57
L — Wilbur 48:03
W — Schmutzler 52:22
Shots — L 17, W 26
Saves — L (Krimpelbein 16), W (Zechzer 15)
