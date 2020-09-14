LAKE MILLS — Luther Prep’s girls tennis team defeated host Lake Mills 4-3 in a Capitol Conference dual on Monday to improve to 4-0 on the season.
The Phoenix swept singles play to earn the 1-point decision in winning their league opener.
Alethia Schmidt defeated Claudia Curtis 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 1 flight while Haley Olson beat Isabel Retrum 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 2 spot.
Abigail Schewe (No. 3) earned a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Hannah Alexander and Katie Schmidt (No. 4) topped Sydney Williams 6-2, 6-2.
“Tonight was a good win for our team,” Luther Prep girls tennis coach Tim Wrobel said. “The singles played very well against an always tough Lake Mills. Each of them controlled their matches and never let up. Alethia, Haley and Abigail are bringing the consistency expected of a senior to each and every match.”
In doubles, The L-Cat team of Gabby Mahr and Katrina Breaker beat Rachel Schoeneck and Katie Schoeneck 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 1 flight.
Molly Williams and Brooke Sehmer (No. 2) beat Sarah Vance and Rebekah Schroeder 6-2, 6-2 while Rojina Kaufman and Hannah Lamke (No. 3) bested Lauren Crocker and Kayla Roethke 6-3, 6-3.
Luther Prep hosts Lodi today at 4 p.m. and Lake Mills plays at Lodi on Thursday at 4 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 4,
LAKE MILLS 3
Singles
No. 1 — Alethia Schmidt (LP) def. Claudia Curtis (LM) 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 — Haley Olson (LP) def. Isabel Retrum (LM) 6-3, 6-3
No. 3 — Abigail Schewe (LP) def. Hannah Alexander (LM) 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Katie Schmidt (LP) def. Sydney Williams (LM) 6-2, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Gabby Mahr/Katrina Breaker (LM) def. Rachel Schoeneck/Katie Schoeneck (LP) 6-0, 6-3
No. 2 — Molly Williams/Brooke Sehmer (LM) def. Sarah Vance/Rebekah Schroeder (LP) 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 — Rojina Kaufman/Hannah Lamke (LM) def. Lauren Crocker/Kayla Roethke (LP) 6-3, 6-3
