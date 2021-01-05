WATERLOO — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team got the new year off on the right foot, defeating host Waterloo 67-34 in a Capitol Crossover game on Tuesday.
The Warriors led 42-15 at the break, needing only one half to surpass their point total from last week’s defeat against Lake Country Lutheran.
“We got off to a good start,” Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. “We talked about playing with an intensity level. We had been off a few days and had a sluggish practice on Monday. We came out with a punch though and were able to pressure and got out to a lead early. We played with energy, intensity and had strong defense across the board.”
Sophomore point guard Levi Birkholz led all scorers with 14 points and senior forward Seth Veers added 11 for Lakeside (6-3).
The Warriors scored easy baskets in transition off both the press and turning stops into opportunities on the other end, according to Jahns.
For Waterloo (1-6), senior guard Jackson Christenson finished with 10 points and senior guard Brody Tschanz added eight.
The Pirates host Marshall on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The Warriors play at South Milwaukee on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 67,
WATERLOO 34
Lakeside 42 25 — 67
Waterloo 15 19 — 34
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Uttech 2 0-0 5; Veers 5 0-0 11; Guzman 2 0-0 5; Miller 2 2-2 6; Yahnke 1 0-2 2; Vater 2 0-1 4; Olszewski 2 0-0 4; Main 2 0-0 4; Birkholz 5 4-4 14; Lauber 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 1 1-1 3; O’Donnell 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 7-10 67.
WATERLOO — Hager 2 2-2 6; Unzueta 1 0-0 3; Tschanz 3 0-0 8; Wolff 1 1-2 3; Christenson 5 0-0 10; Ritter 1 0-0 2; Setz 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 3-4 34.
3-point goals: LL 4 (Uttech 1, Veers 1, Guzman 1, Lauber 1); W 3 (Tschanz 2, Unzueta 1). Total fouls: LL 7; W 10.
