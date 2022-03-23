Track and field: Johnson, Owen win events for Jefferson at the Fool's Spring Invite Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jefferson senior Marcus Owen competes in the boys 400 meters at Tuesday's Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater. Owen won the race in 55.20. Nate Gilbert Buy Now Jefferson junior Ayianna Johnson competes in the girls triple jump at the Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater on Tuesday. Johnson won the event with a jump of 34 feet, 8 inches. Nate Gilbert Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WHITEWATER -- Ayianna Johnson won two events for Jefferson's track and field team at Tuesday's aptly named Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater.Johnson, a junior, won the triple jump with a throw of 34 feet, eight inches and the shot put (37-1), leading the Eagles girls, who scored 28 points.Senior Emily Zilisch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).Jefferson's boys scored 18.5 points.Senior Marcus Owen won the 400 meters in 55.20 seconds and junior teammate Paden Phillips was sixth (57.40).Senior Andrew Gee tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-6).Sophomore Colton Krause was sixth in the long jump (19-2).On Saturday, April 2, Jefferson competes at the Clinton Invitational.Team scores - boys: Big Foot 76, Monroe 74.5, McFarland 73.5, Milton 73, Janesville Parker 63.5, Beloit Turner 51.5, Fort Atkinson 30, Whitewater 28.5, Evansville 24, Jefferson 18.5, Edgerton 18, East Troy 14.Team scores - girls: Milton 99, Monroe 94, Janesville Parker 84.5, Big Foot 53, McFarland 49, Evansville 36, Edgerton 33, Beloit Turner 32.5, East Troy 31.5, Jefferson 28, Whitewater 19, Fort Atkinson 18.5. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 13 years, investigators say they solved dead baby cold case Robert "Bob" T. Cook Schug honored to serve WUSD, looking to future Rubicon man gets prison time for fight Mike Garvey 10 Questions Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 3-18
