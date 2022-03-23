WHITEWATER -- Ayianna Johnson won two events for Jefferson's track and field team at Tuesday's aptly named Fool's Spring Invite at UW-Whitewater.

Johnson, a junior, won the triple jump with a throw of 34 feet, eight inches and the shot put (37-1), leading the Eagles girls, who scored 28 points.

Senior Emily Zilisch placed third in the pole vault (8-6).

Jefferson's boys scored 18.5 points.

Senior Marcus Owen won the 400 meters in 55.20 seconds and junior teammate Paden Phillips was sixth (57.40).

Senior Andrew Gee tied for sixth in the pole vault (9-6).

Sophomore Colton Krause was sixth in the long jump (19-2).

On Saturday, April 2, Jefferson competes at the Clinton Invitational.

Team scores - boys: Big Foot 76, Monroe 74.5, McFarland 73.5, Milton 73, Janesville Parker 63.5, Beloit Turner 51.5, Fort Atkinson 30, Whitewater 28.5, Evansville 24, Jefferson 18.5, Edgerton 18, East Troy 14.

Team scores - girls: Milton 99, Monroe 94, Janesville Parker 84.5, Big Foot 53, McFarland 49, Evansville 36, Edgerton 33, Beloit Turner 32.5, East Troy 31.5, Jefferson 28, Whitewater 19, Fort Atkinson 18.5.

Recommended for you

Load comments