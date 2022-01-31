DEERFIELD — Jacob Soter won the 145-pound weight class to lead Waterloo’s wrestlers to a ninth place finish at the Deerfield Scramble on Saturday.
Soter (25-9) pinned his way to the finals, earning falls over Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Ryan Errthum at 1 minute, 28 seconds, Brodhead/Juda’s Seth Mansfield at 1:18 and Menasha’s Logan Derouin at 1:05. He earned an 8-6 decision over Martin Luther’s L’Shawn Taylor in the title match.
Trevor Firari placed second at 160.
Firari (31-5) pinned Brodhead/Juda’s Karson Miller in 1:25, scored an 11-2 major decision over Monona Grove/McFarland’s Cade Rux and pinned Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Wesley Drager at 1:52. He lost to Random Lake’s Toren Vandenbush (34-6) by a 4-3 decision in SV-1.
Vandenbush entered the tournament ranked seventh in Division 3 at 160. Firari was ranked 12th.
Max Besl placed fifth at 220. Besl (14-6) went 4-1 with three pins.
Owen Koele placed seventh at 106. Koele (18-5) finished 2-3 with one decision.
Ryan Fugate took eighth at 120, scoring one decision. Ian Spoke was eighth at 195, earning one pin.
Ryan Sturgill finished tenth at 138, finishing 3-2 with one pin. Dakota Sturgill finished 11th at 152 with two pins. Xavier Besl took 12th at 126 with one pin.
Tindell leads L-Cats
Lake Mills placed 12th at the Deerfield Scramble.
Jordan Tindell won his weight class at 195 to lead the L-Cats. Tindell (28-5) pinned Waterloo’s Ian Spoke in :52, scored a 7-5 decision over Random Lake’s Michael Upson and won by medical forfeit over Stoughton’s John Harman. Though he lost a 5-2 decision to Mayville’s Zane Vetter, Tindell won his weight class on tiebreaker criterion.
Ben Buchholtz took fourth at 182. Buchholtz (16-11) finished 2-3 with one pin.
Caleb Quest was fifth at 170. Quest. (12-6) finished 4-1 with three pins.
Ethan Evenson took fifth at 113. Evenson (15-9) finished 3-2 with two pins.
Caden Bliefernicht finished 11th at 138 with one pin.
Placing 12th for the L-Cats were Juan Hidalgo Dumandz (145), Nathan Hahn (160) and Gibson Hale (220). Hahn and Hale each scored one pin. Charlie Ripp was 14th at 126.
Eagles finish 16th
Jefferson’s wrestlers took 16th at the Deerfield Scramble.
Kaleb Jose had Jefferson’s top finish, placing fourth at 106. Jose finished 2-3 with one pin and one major decision.
Ethan Dieckman earned a fifth place finish at 160. Dieckman (20-8) finished 4-1 with four pins. His only loss was a 3-2 decision to Mount Horeb/Barneveld’s Wesley Draeger.
Aiden Deblare (113) and Alex Vasquez (170) each took ninth and scored one pin.
Ryan Haffelder was 13th at 113 with one pin. Easton Chipman (138) and Beau Dieckman (152) each took 14th. Dieckman had one pin.
Team scores: Random Lake 700, Menasha 565, Sun Prairie 512, Stoughton 502, Brodhead/Juda 414, Monona Grove/McFarland 409, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 384, Poynette 372, Waterloo 347, Middleton 333, Kewaunee 315, Lake Mills 314, Kenosha Christian Life 279, Mayville 276, Madison La Follette 230, Jefferson 197, Martin Luther 151, Deerfield 128, Bradley Tech 115
Kohn leads Trojans at Oakfield invite
OAKFIELD — Braxton Kohn won the 126-pound weight class to lead Dodgeland’s wrestlers to an eighth place finish at the Oakfield Invitational on Saturday.
Kohn (14-4) won a 9-0 major decision over Zavier’s Beau Andree, scored an 18-1 technical fall over New Holstein’s Bailey Birschbach, pinned New Holstein’s Jack Lisowe in 2 minutes, 45 seconds, won a 10-9 decision over Fond du Lac’s Dante Santana and earned a 16-11 decision in the title match over Ozaukee’s Efrain Altamirano.
Heavyweight Louis White placed second. White (27-6) scored pins over Reedsville’s Jade Busse at 3:20, Fond du Lac’s Samuel Brunk at 1:33, Fort Atkinson’s Eli Burhans at 2:42 and Xavier’s Sean Hesse in :29. In the title match, White lost a 6-0 decision to Green Bay West/East/Southwest’s Curtis Downey (28-8).
Nathan Johnson placed fifth at 152, finishing 3-2 with one pin. Garrett Clark (132), Dylan Kohn (138) and Anton Mikolainis (145) each finished sixth. Clark had two pins. Kohn had one pin and one decision.
Team scores: Oostburg 308.5, Ozaukee 189, Green Bay West/East/Southwest 182.5, Fort Atkinson 158, Xavier 133, Fond du Lac 116.5, Pardeeville 113.5, Dodgeland 99, New Holstein 79.5, Living Word Lutheran 56.5, Reedsville 52, Oakfield 16
