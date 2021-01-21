Junior forward Jacob Naber scored 18 of his 26 points in a decisive second half as Janesville Parker topped the Luther Prep boys basketball team 59-39 in a nonconference game at LPS on Thursday.
Luther Prep, which trailed 23-21 at the halftime break, couldn't knock down enough shots against the Parker zone in the second stanza.
"In the second half defense wasn't a problem," Luther Prep boys basketball coach Nate Kieselhorst said. "We just had four- or five-minute dry spells. We got open looks that wouldn't drop. We didn't often times get a second chance due to their size. It's a helpless feeling when shots aren't dropping no matter how good your defense is."
Junior guard Tom Balge led the Phoenix (3-8) with 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Senior guard Luke Fix added 10 for LPS, which shot 2-for-20 from beyond the arc.
"Balge had a nice first half and was able to get to the rim," Kieselhorst said. "They went to a zone to close it out. In the first half we were aggressive, got to our spots defensively and played well. In that regard, in was similar to the Lake Mills game (on Tuesday)."
Junior guard Brenden Weis added 15 for the Vikings (12-5). Parker led by six to eight points for most of the way in the second half until the Phoenix had to start fouling to prolong the game. The Vikings then shot 10-for-13 at the free throw line to extend the margin.
Naber, a 6-foot-7 player, did most of his damage on the block with a wide array of post moves.
Luther Prep travels to play Lodi on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
JANESVILLE PARKER 59,
LUTHER PREP 39
Janesville Parker 23 36 — 59
Luther Prep 21 18 — 39
JANESVILLE PARKER (fg ft-fta pts) — De Long 1 0-0 2, Conners 2 2-2 7, O'Leary 0 1-2 1, Hartwig 3 2-3 8, Naber 12 2-3 26, Weis 4 6-10 15. Totals 22 13-21 59
LUTHER PREP — Lawrenz 1 1-2 3, Balge 5 5-7 15, Fix 4 0-0 10, Koelpin 0 4-4 4, Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Borgwardt 1 0-0 2, Baumann 1 0-0 2, Heiman 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 11-16 39.
3-point goals: JP 2 (Weis 1, Conners 1); LP 2 (Fix 2). Total fouls: JP 15; LP 19.
