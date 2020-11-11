Talk about an interesting draw, assuming it happens.
Watertown’s football team will enter what counts as the WIAA Division 1 playoffs on Friday at Oconomowoc. The two former Wisconsin Little Ten Conference rivals have not played since their old conference was disbanded following the 2016-17 school year. Like each of the last three weeks, the potential exists for the pandemic to force the game’s cancellation.
“As of right now, we are scheduled to play,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said.
“We have five kids out (due to COVID-19 protocols). Four come back (today), one comes back on Friday. Two starters were just (forced into quarantine) and won’t play. Two are back who will play both ways. Things change by the hour. The fact that we’ve made it this far and are able to compete for the most part, that will be a win in itself.”
Watertown (2-5) enters the game as the No. 3 seed. Oconomowoc (3-4) is the No. 2 seed. The winner would face either top-seeded Hartford or fourth-seeded West Bend West in the second and final tier of the playoff pod, which if nothing else would allow a new Little Ten champ to be unofficially crowned.
“Oconomowoc is a solid team,” Kamrath said. “Their four losses are to Muskego, which I think is the best team in the state, and Waukesha West, Arrowhead and Mukwanago. Their three wins are against Kettle Moraine, Waukesha North and Waukesha South.
“We’ve texted back and forth with them. We were planning on scrimmaging before this season, but it didn’t work out. This is a great game for both teams. To renew this rivalry is huge.
“We want it as a crossover game next year, or the year after that. We’d like to get them back on our schedule. In a tough year, through an incredible amount of adversity, this helps motivate both teams even more. We’re excited about the opportunity to play another game.”
Cooney is a spread team which runs the ball in the same zone scheme Watertown uses. Quarterback Jack Hellman (698 yards passing, 250 yards rushing), running back Ryan Van Ells (644 rushing) and receivers Kane Harpster (359 receiving) and Augie Marks (241 receiving) are the featured skill players.
“They use the quarterback in the run game,” Kamrath said.
“He is very athletic and fast. We have to do a good job containing him. They throw the quick game and use a lot of formations. They don’t really have tendencies, because of the amount of different plays they run. We have to defend the pass, because they throw it a lot, and we have to tackle well in the run game.
“They are very different from Baraboo and Grafton (the two teams Watertown lost to in the previous two weeks). There’s not tight end and fullback coming downhill at you, so this is a more favorable matchup for us, but they have a number of good athletes at the skill positions.”
Oconomowoc head coach Sal Logue served as the team’s defensive coordinator before being promoted this season. The Raccoons run a 34 defensive scheme just like Watertown.
“We are very familiar with ways to attack it,” Kamrath said. “We know their weaknesses, because we run it. We will try to find those weaknesses.
“We have to sustain our run game better. We have to protect better and execute our pass game better. The biggest thing for us is consistency. We are averaging 24 points per game, but we are capable of 35 or more. In order to do that, we have to make less mistakes and sustain drives.
“The last couple weeks, we had some turnovers and some three-and-outs, which have put our defense in some tough situations. The key to victory will be minimizing mistakes, taking care of the football and possessing the ball longer. I thought we were fatigued in the Grafton game by the second quarter, because of the amount of snaps (our defense) played, with so many of our guys out.”
The Goslings will have senior kicker Branden Fischer back. Fischer sat out as a precaution last week due to a potential coronavirus exposure.
“He’ll be back,” Kamrath said. “We should return four starters who were out last week. The other guys will have to step up for the missing players that we still have.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.