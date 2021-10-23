BRODHEAD -- At halftime of Friday night’s WIAA Division 5 Level 1 playoff contest between No. 2 Brodhead/Juda and No. 7 Watertown Luther Prep, it looked it could still be anyone’s game, with the Cardinals clinging to a 14-7 lead.
But Brodhead-Juda scored with the opening possession of the third quarter and never looked back, outscoring the Phoenix 28-6 over the final 24 minutes to win 42-13 and survive to play another day.
The Cardinals’ pounding rushing attack took its toll in the second half, Luther Prep head coach Justin Gregorius said.
“They’ve got some really good backs,” Gregorius said. “They were able to wear us down.”
Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said halftime adjustments made all the difference for the Cardinals.
“We were able to take away some of the things they were doing in the first half,” Matthys said.
That was especially true with a quick pitch play, Matthys said.
The Cardinals (10-0) drew first blood in this one, when senior quarterback Cole Hoesly connected with Gunner Boegli on a 19-yard TD pass with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.
Luther Prep (5-5) responded early in the second quarter, getting a 22-yard run from Josiah Moore with 10:07 left until intermission.
The Cardinals took a lead they would never relinquish with 5:35 left until halftime when senior Gage Boegli scored on a 10-yard run. It was the first of four TDs on the night for Boegli and it helped Brodhead/Juda take that aforementioned 14-7 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, it was all Cardinals until late, as Gage Boegli scored on runs of 59, 15 and 8 yards and junior Aidyn Vondra took an option pitch to the house from 40 yards out.
Luther Prep got its final score with no time left on the clock when senior quarterback Marcus Fitzsimmons tossed a 1-yard TD pass to senior receiver Jeremiah Stanton.
Hoesly, who also kicked four extra points and threw a 2-point conversion to sophomore running back Black Matthys, said the key to the Cardinals’ success to this point – and indeed, for the rest of the playoff run – is their preparation.
“In order to win on Friday night, you have to win Monday through Thursday in practice,” Hoesly said.
Hoesly called his own number early and often Friday night against Luther Prep, getting several key first downs that kept drives alive.
Brodhead/Juda will move on to a Level 2 matchup at home against No. 3 Richland Center next Friday night, Oct. 29. The Hornets were 31-23 winners over No. 6 Prairie du Chien in their Level 1 contest Friday night in Richland Center.
The Phoenix will say goodbye to a large group of 22 seniors.
“They’ve been a special group,” Gregorius said. “We’re going to miss them.”
BRODHEAD-JUDA 42, WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 13
Luther Prep 0 7 0 6 — 13
Brod/Juda 7 7 14 14 — 42
Scoring plays: B—Gunner Boegli 19 pass from Cole Hoesly (Hoesly kick). L—Josiah Moore 22 run (Kick good). B—Gage Boegli 10 run (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 59 run (Blake Matthys pass from Hoesly). B—Gage Boegli 15 run (kick failed). B—Aidyn Vondra 40 run (Hoesly kick). B—Gage Boegli 8 run (Hoesly kick). L—Jeremiah Stanton 1 pass from Marcus Fitzsimmons (no kick).
Team statistics: First downs--B 15, L 9. Rushes--B 35-279, L 35-171. Yards passing--B 44, L 71. Passes--B 5-2-0, L 10-5-1. Fumbles--B 1-0, L 3-0. Penalties--B 5-45, L 5-48.
