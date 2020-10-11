Luther Prep's volleyball team erased a 2-set deficit but fell 11-25, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, 4-15 to visiting Baraboo in a nonconference match on Saturday.
The Phoenix (5-5) were playing for the second time in as many days and nearly rallied.
"Today was a hard loss," Luther Prep volleyball coach Erin Nottling said. "We started out slow and then when we did get our offense going, we still struggled to control our errors. This has been a tough week for us and I am proud of the girls for how they have bounced back and kept playing hard.
"Baraboo definitely capitalized on our lags in play. We had some great plays today but we could not overcome at key moments. Grace is the only setter now (after Andrea Bortulin's knee injury earlier this week) and working in a new lineup has been challenging, but today (and Friday night against Wisconsin Lutheran) showed us that we can still be competitive."
Senior middle hitter Mary Jule Ruehrdanz tallied 12 kills and junior outside hitter Ella Tomhave had six kills.
Senior setter Grace Kieselhorst registered 32 assists. Tomhave (19) led the team in digs while senior outside hitter Lauren Paulsen totaled 18 digs. Paulsen and Ruehrdanz also blocked two shots.
Ruehrdanz led the Phoenix with three aces.
Luther Prep hosts Fall River on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.