LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats’ seniors have played in their share of big games.
None of them were bigger than this one.
Second-seeded Lake Mills was up to the task, beating third-seeded Wisconsin Dells 65-51 behind a career-high 29 points from senior forward Adam Moen in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at LMHS on Thursday.
“(Adam) was great. Got the ball to the middle of the zone and was strong,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. “Went to the basket and finished. He did work on the baseline all night. Made it hard on them on the baseline, that was a major factor and one of our other focuses. We tried to screen the zone and post right away. That’s what Adam was doing.”
The L-Cats (22-5) have won 17 of their last 18, including seven consecutive. The team improves to 14-2 at home, winning its first sectional game since 2017.
“Wisconsin Dells plays good defense and made us struggle offensively,” Hicklin said. “Thought we won that game with our defense. In the second half, we held them to 19 points. We went inside and got to the free throw line. We got their bigs in foul trouble and we finished inside at the basket.”
The Chiefs (15-2) jumped ahead 36-30 early in the second on a finger roll layin by junior guard Jacob Rockwell. WD maintained its margin with 12 minutes, 45 seconds left on a score inside by junior guard Will Michalsky.
From there, the Chiefs, who reached the sectional final last season before the postseason was called off to due COVID-19, had just one field goal and a handful of free throws over an 11-minute stretch.
The L-Cats took the lead for good on a pair of bonus free throws by senior guard Drew Stoddard with 8:11 left. Moen followed by driving baseline, finishing at the rack to make it a 42-39 edge on the next trip.
Senior forward Grant Horkan’s 3-pointer on a look from senior forward Jaxson Retrum drew a thunderous applause from the home crowd and some much-needed breathing room.
Moen got fouled on a strong take inside, hitting both to make it a six-point game. Moen then had an old-fashioned 3-point play before knocking down two at the stripe, where he went 11-for-11, to make it 53-44 with 2:45 to go.
Chiefs rim protector Barrett Witt fouled out at the four-minute mark.
“When they had the 36-30 lead, we started really clamping down,” Hicklin said. “We’ve been here before. We told guys at the timeouts ‘this is a game you have to win with defense.’ They bought into that. We made them take contested shots and built momentum by keeping them off the board.
“The Dells’ 1-2-2 tried to take away the middle. They wanted to make us throw the ball back and forth a few times. Then they got set and dropped into the 3-2 zone. If you pick up the dribble right over halfcourt, they are going to trap you. We did a good job of avoiding that.”
L-Cat senior forward Charlie Bender, who committed to play at UW-Platteville on Saturday, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half. Stoddard had 10 points, Retrum five and Horkan four.
“This senior class has been through a lot and put in a lot of hard work during their career,” Hicklin said. “(Making a postseason push and playing in a sectional final) together their final year is exactly how they deserve to go out.”
Rockwell led the Chiefs with 18 points and Michalsky added 14.
In the first stanza, Lake Mills led 9-2 on a 3 from the top by Bender, assisted by junior guard Ethan Foster. WD answered with the next seven points to square it six minutes in.
Bender and Chiefs senior guard Brett Weiss traded shots from beyond the arc as the L-Cats clung to a one-point edge with 5:00 left. The Dells led 30-28 at the halftime break after a layin by Rockwell in the final 10 seconds.
Lake Mills travels to face top-seeded Monroe on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the sectional final. The Cheesemakers beat fourth-seeded Edgewood 75-68 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
LAKE MILLS 65, WISCONSIN DELLS 51
Wisconsin Dells 30 21 — 51
Lake Mills 28 37 — 65
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Knetter 1 1-1 4, Michalsky 5 3-4 14, Slack 1 0-0 2, Rockwell 7 4-8 18, Witt 2 1-2 7, Weiss 2 1-1 6. Totals 18 10-17 51.
LAKE MILLS — Stoddard 2 6-8 10, Retrum 1 3-13 5, Moen 9 11-11 29, Bender 7 1-3 17, Horkan 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 22-37 65.
3-point goals: WD 5 (Witt 2, Knetter 1, Michalsky 1, Weiss 1); LM 3 (Bender 2, Horkan 1). Total fouls: WD 28; LM 14. Fouled out: Witt.
