PRINCETON — Two years later, Dodgeland junior Miranda Firari is ready to defend her Division 3 state title in the girls pole vault.
Firari will return to UW-La Crosse for state competition, which wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic, after winning the girls pole vault with a height of 10 feet, 6 inches at the Princeton sectional on Thursday. She also advanced in two other events.
Firari placed second in the 100 meter dash in 12.60, just behind Deerfield sophomore Steffi Siewert’s winning time of 12.41.
Dodgeland’s girls 1,600 relay team of senior Ali Sudden, freshman Ava Raasch, sophomore Sayrah Benzing and Firari won in 4:15.80. That team had to wait until Friday to qualify due to a lightning delay which halted competition on Thursday.
Dodgeland junior Adrienne Bader qualified in both throwing events. She won the girls shot put (35-11) and placed fourth in the discus (98-11).
The Trojans finished third out of 34 girls teams competing with 49 points.
Dodgeland’s boys placed 11th with 26 points, led by senior Evan Finger.
Finger won the boys 1,600 meter run in 4:37.11 and later took the 800 in 1:58.02.
Hustisford senior Dylan Kuehl won the boys triple jump (44-1 1/4) and also made it through in the long jump with a fourth place leap of 19- 1/2.
Hustisford junior Ari Hildebrandt advanced with a fourth place finish in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:02.80.
Waterloo senior Brooke Mosher qualified in both the girls long jump and triple jump. She placed second in the triple jump (34-5 3/4) and third in the long jump (15-7 1/4).
Johnson Creek’s 800 meter relay team of junior Adriell Patterson, junior Denalyn Siewert and sophomores Brooklyn Patterson and Brittany Rue took third and ran a season best time of 1:51.38.
“I’m excited to have a relay back at state this year,” Johnson Creek track and field coach Paula Constable said. “These girls have really put the work in all season and I’m so happy for them.”
After two lightning delays, Patterson ran the best 300 hurdle race of her career in 49.93 to qualify for state with a third place finish.
“She was pretty nervous at the start of the meet, but she got more focused, determined, and excited to run,” Constable said. “She’s been working a lot on her arms the last few weeks.”
Patterson was happy with the start of her race and credited good competition with helping to pull her through at the end.
“I felt like my arms were good at the beginning of the race, but I felt by the end I had lost them a little,” Patterson said. “The last three hurdles didn’t feel as bad as they usually do and I almost slowed down a lot on the third but then felt the girl next to me speed up. Definitely the best race physically and mentally that I’ve raced this season.”
Rue placed seventh in high jump and qualified for finals for the 200 with the seventh fastest time and a new personal record. However, she had to scratch the event due to her knee.
“She ran an excellent anchor leg of the 4x200 and had a great finish,” Constable said.
