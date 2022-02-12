Marshmen close out Trojans with late run Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 12, 2022 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HORICON - Anthony Oeschner scored a game-high 20 points for Horicon in a 50-36 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland's boys basketball team on Thursday.Horicon (10-10, 7-5 in conference) pulled away late, closing the game on a 17-3 run over the final five minutes to break a 33-33 tie."We played well for 31 minutes," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "They man pressed us the whole game. We're basically only seven deep, so the guys were gassed at the end."John Appenfeldt scored 11 points and hauled in six rebounds for Dodgeland (3-15, 0-10). Caden Brugger added eight points and seven rebounds. Dylan Raabe had four steals.Dodgeland plays at Wayland today.HORICON 50, DODGELAND 36Dodgeland 17 19 - 36Horicon 23 27 - 50Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) - Brugger 2 4-8 8, Hahn 2 0-0 4, Raabe 1 0-0 2, Wieloch 1 3-4 5, Bunkoske 2 1-2 6, Appenfeldt 5 1-4 11 Totals 13 9-18 36Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) - Wolff 1 0-0 2, Oechsner 8 2-2 20, Bushkie 2 0-0 6, Howard 1 0-0 2, LeBlanc 7 1-2 15, Pieper 0 1-3 1, Schwartz 1 2-4 4 Totals 20 6-11 50Three-point goals - D (Bunkoske), H (Oechsner 2, Bushkie 2)Total fouls - D 13, H 17Fouled out - H (Howard) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Theder professional, funny, special Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements Dodge County finance director resigns Richard R. "Dick" Schumann Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.