HORICON - Anthony Oeschner scored a game-high 20 points for Horicon in a 50-36 Trailways East victory over Dodgeland's boys basketball team on Thursday.

Horicon (10-10, 7-5 in conference) pulled away late, closing the game on a 17-3 run over the final five minutes to break a 33-33 tie.

"We played well for 31 minutes," Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. "They man pressed us the whole game. We're basically only seven deep, so the guys were gassed at the end."

John Appenfeldt scored 11 points and hauled in six rebounds for Dodgeland (3-15, 0-10). Caden Brugger added eight points and seven rebounds. Dylan Raabe had four steals.

Dodgeland plays at Wayland today.

HORICON 50, DODGELAND 36

Dodgeland 17 19 - 36

Horicon 23 27 - 50

Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) - Brugger 2 4-8 8, Hahn 2 0-0 4, Raabe 1 0-0 2, Wieloch 1 3-4 5, Bunkoske 2 1-2 6, Appenfeldt 5 1-4 11 Totals 13 9-18 36

Horicon (fg ft-fta tp) - Wolff 1 0-0 2, Oechsner 8 2-2 20, Bushkie 2 0-0 6, Howard 1 0-0 2, LeBlanc 7 1-2 15, Pieper 0 1-3 1, Schwartz 1 2-4 4 Totals 20 6-11 50

Three-point goals - D (Bunkoske), H (Oechsner 2, Bushkie 2)

Total fouls - D 13, H 17

Fouled out - H (Howard)

