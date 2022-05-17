Stevens Point swept Watertown’s softball team 9-2 and 5-3 in nine innings in a doubleheader at Brandt/Quirk Park on Monday.
Watertown (15-8) has struggled defensively since losing starting third baseman Maggie Strupp to a season-ending injury two weeks ago. The Goslings committed 10 errors in the nine-inning loss and four more in the seven-run loss.
“We took another two games on the chin tonight versus SPASH,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen. “We have to find a way to maneuver losing our starting third baseman to a broken arm suffered when she was hit by the first pitch of the Beaver Dam game and will be out for the rest of the season
“We've had to move quite a few players around filling spots for those injured and unavailable to play. Kids have stepped up into new roles and we are adjusting to our new normal. We just need that one break to prove to ourselves that it can be done. We get another chance before regionals to pull it back together.”
Watertown hosts Oshkosh West on Wednesday.
Chippewa Falls tourney: Watertown went 1-2 at the Chippewa Falls tournament on Saturday. The Goslings lost to Superior 9-6 and Chippewa Falls 4-0 while defeating Rice Lake 6-5.
Taylor Wruck earned the decision in the win over Rice Lake. Alyx Johnson earned the save in relief.
Johnson hit a two-run homer in the loss to Superior.
STEVENS POINT 9, WATERTOWN 2
Stevens Point 111 031 2 — 9 15 2
Watertown 000 002 0 — 2 4 4
WP: Abundiz
LP: Johnson
Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi) — Klismith 5-2-3-0, Swiecki 3-0-0-0, Smith 1-1-1-1, Miklesh 4-0-1-0, Fink 5-1-3-1, Lake 5-2-2-0, A. O’Neal 5-1-1-1, K. O’Neal 1-0-0-1, Stremkowski 0-0-0-0, Simonson 4-0-3-3, Wright 2-0-0-0, Raatz 2-0-1-1, Raikowski 0-2-0-0 Totals 37-9-15-8
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Hafenstein 3-0-1-1, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Walsh 3-0-1-0, Edyvean 3-0-1-0, Rhodes 3-0-0-0, Wanke 3-1-0-0, Zinda 1-0-0-0, Wruck 2-1-0-0 Totals 27-2-4-1
2B — SP (A. O’Neal, Lake, Fink)
Pitching — HO: Abundiz (SP) 4 in 7, Johnson (W) 5 in 4, Wruck (W) 10 in 3. R: Abundiz (SP) 2, Johnson (W) 3, Wruck (W) 6. SO: Abundiz (SP) 4, Johnson (W) 1, Wruck (W) 1. BB: Abundiz (SP) 0, Johnson (W) 1, Wruck (W) 2.
STEVENS POINT 5, WATERTOWN 3
Stevens Point 000 101 012 — 5 6 2
Watertown 000 200 010 — 3 9 10
WP: Johnson
LP: Sauvageau
Stevens Point (ab-r-h-rbi) — Klismith 4-1-2-2, Swiecki 5-0-1-1, Miklesh 5-0-2-0, Fink 4-0-0-0, Stremkowski 0-0-0-0, Lake 4-0-0-0, A. O’Neal 4-0-1-0, K. O’Neal 5-1-2-0, Simonson 1-0-0-0, Raatz 2-2-1-0, Raikowski 4-1-0-0, Abundiz 0-0-0-1 Totals 38-5-9-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 4-1-1-0, Hafenstein 3-1-1-0, Hinrichs 3-0-2-1, Johnson 4-0-2-1, Walsh 4-0-1-1, Edyvean 4-0-1-0, Wanke 3-0-0-0, Schuett 3-0-0-0, Zinda 1-0-0-0, Lemke 0-1-0-0 Totals 33-39-3
2B — SP (Klismith, Miklesh)
Pitching — HO: Sauveageau (SP) 9 in 8.2, Fink (SP) 0 in 0.1, Johnson (W) 6 in 9. R: Sauvegeau (SP) 3, Fink (SP) 0, Johnson (W) 5. SO: Sauvegeau (SP) 8, Fink (SP) 0, Johnson (W) 7. BB: Sauvegeau (SP) 1, Fink (SP) 0, Johnson (W) 6
SUPERIOR 9, WATERTOWN 6
Superior 112 203 0 — 9 10 0
Watertown 000 303 0 — 6 7 10
WP: Zembo
LP: Johnson
Superior (ab-r-h-rbi) — Raye 5-3-3-2, Johnson 5-0-2-0, Luostari 5-2-1-1, Fish 3-0-0-1, Robillard 4-1-1-0, Sigfrids 3-0-0-0, Visger 4-1-1-1, Hendry 3-1-1-0, DeGraef 3-1-1-1 Totals 35-9-10-6
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 4-1-2-1, Hafenstein 2-0-0-1, Hinrichs 4-1-1-1, Johnson 3-2-2-2, Walsh 4-0-1-0, Edyvean 3-0-1-0, Lemke 0-1-0-0, Rhodes 3-0-0-0, Zinda 3-1-0-0, Wanke 1-0-0-1, Murray 1-0-0-0 Totals 28-6-7-6
2B — S (Raye, Visger), W (Hinrichs)
HR — W (Johnson)
Pitching — HO: Zembo (S) 2 in 3.2, Robillard (S) 5 in 3.1, Johnson (W) 3 in 3, Murray (W) 7 in 4. R: Zembo (S) 3, Robillard (S) 3, Johnson (W) 4, Murray (W) 5. SO: Zembo (S) 4, Robillard (S) 3, Johnson (W) 2, Murray (W) 0. BB: Zembo (S) 7, Robillard (S) 0, Johnson (W) 0, Murray (W) 1
CHIPPEWA FALLS 4, WATERTOWN 0
Watertown 000 000 0 — 0 1 3
Chippewa Falls 003 001 X — 4 7 1
WP: Aldrich
LP: Johnson
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 3-0-0-0, Hafenstein 3-0-1-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0-0, Walsh 3-0-0-0, Edyvean 2-0-0-0, Rhodes 2-0-0-0, Zinda 1-0-0-0, Wruck 1-0-0-0, Wanke 2-0-0-0 Totals 23-0-1-0
Chippewa Falls (ab-r-h-rbi) — Steinmetz 4-1-1-0, Bauer 2-0-0-0, Baker 3-1-1-1, Fjelstad 3-1-1-0, Olson 3-0-1-1, Aldrich 3-0-1-1, Buhrow 1-0-0-0, Bero 1-0-1-0, Bergh 2-0-0-0, Risinger 1-0-0-0, Sanborn 1-1-1-0, Kukuk 1-0-0-0 Totals 25-4-7-3
Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 7 in 6, Aldrich (CF) 1 in 7. R: Johnson (W) 4, Aldrich (CF) 0. SO: Johnson (W) 2, Aldrich (CF) 10. BB: Johnson (W) 2, Aldrich (CF) 0
WATERTOWN 6, RICE LAKE 5
Watertown 003 120 0 — 6 7 6
Rice Lake 020 003 0 — 5 8 5
WP: Wruck
LP: Kunz
S: Johnson
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hafenstein 4-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-1, Hinrichs 4-1-2-1, Walsh 3-2-1-0, Murray 1-0-0-0, Rhodes 3-1-0-0, Edyvean 3-1-0-0, Peplinski 4-0-0-1, Ruck 3-0-1-0, Lemke 1-0-0-0, Schuett 3-2-2-0 Totals 33-6-7-6
Rice Lake (ab-r-h-rbi) — Mofle 4-1-1-0, Kalina 5-1-1-3, Rowe 3-0-0-0, Halverson 4-0-0-0, Solum 4-1-2-1, Avila-Alcarez 2-1-1-0, Seelow 3-0-1-0, Safere 0-0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-0-0, Toberman 4-1-2-0 Totals 32-5-8-4
2B — W (Johnson), RL (Kalina)
Pitching — HO: Murray (W) 0 in 2, Wruck (W) 8 in 4.1, Johnson (W) 0 in 0.2, Kunz (RL) 6 in 5, Halverson (RL) 1 in 2. R: Murray (W) 2, Wruck (W) 3, Johnson (W) 0, Kunz (RL) 6, Halverson (RL) 0. SO: Murray (W) 1, Wruck (W) 2, Johnson (W) 0, Kunz (RL) 5, Halverson (RL) 0. BB: Murray (W) 1, Wruck (W) 2, Johnson (W) 0, Kunz (RL) 1, Halverson (RL) 1
