PORTAGE - Senior forward Teya Maas outscored the opposition with a game-high 23 points as Watertown's girls basketball team defeated Portage 68-22 on Saturday afternoon.
Maas scored 17 of her points in the first half. The Goslings led 25-16, then closed the half on a 13-0 run.
"She only played a minute or two in the second half," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "They were in a 2-3 zone the whole game. We ran a variety of things against it. We don't see zones that often. The kids did a good job with that. Teya was the beneficiary of some good assists and she finished."
Senior point guard Aubrey Schmutzler added eight of her 11 points in the first half. Senior guard Avalon Uecke made two of her three 3s in the first half and finished with nine points.
"Avalon got going later in the first half and hit some shots," Stollberg said. "We kept that run going for a while in the second half, when we only gave up six points. It was good. It was a long road trip. It was snowy on the way there, but it wasn't too bad and the roads were good on the way back. Everybody that could play, played a lot. Nine girls scored. We forced 34 deflections in the first half, which was good. We practiced some girls playing different positions than they are used to. I'm glad we could make it happen. I wasn't 100 percent sure we'd be able to go."
Watertown travels to play Fort Atkinson on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 68, PORTAGE 22
Watertown 38 30 - 68
Portage 16 6 - 22
Watertown (fg ftm-fta tps) - Nelson 1 2-2 4, Hafenstein 0 1-2 1, Meyer 2 0-2 4, Linskens 2 0-0 5, Fredrick 1 0-0 2, Schmutzler 3 3-4 11, Hinrichs 2 4-6 9, Maas 11 1-2 23, Uecke 3 0-0 9 Totals 25 11-18 68
Portage (fg ftm-fta tps) - Krueger 1 0-0 2, Brees 0 2-2 2, Kreuziger 3 0-0 6, Katz 3 2-2 10, Woodhouse 1 0-0 2 Totals 8 4-4 22
Three-point goals - W (Linskens 1, Schmutzler 2, Hinrichs 1, Uecke 3), P (Katz 2)
Total fouls - W 9, P 14
