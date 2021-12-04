STEVENS POINT — Watertown’s girls basketball team improved to .500 with a 52-45 win over Stevens Point on Friday.
The Goslings (3-3) trailed 31-20 early in the second half before rallying. Sophomore guard Ellie Demet scored all 17 of her points after halftime, while sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half to spark the rally.
Sophomore point guard Lily Oiler scored eight of her 10 points in the first half to help keep the Goslings within striking distance.
“We struggled in the first half and hung in there, and then we chipped away,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "Ellie kept getting shots at the rim and hit a couple 3s in there. Drew had another big game. She got to the line quite a bit. We didn’t shoot free throws very well, but Drew was a consistent force for us.”
Zoe Fink scored 19 points for Stevens Point, including six 3s.
“She was the shooter we had to take away last year,” Stollberg said. “We tried to take her away, but she hit some tough, deep 3s. We took almost everything else away. We took the lead with a couple minutes left and got enough stops. That’s definitely a big confidence boost for the kids. Getting the win definitely helps the two hour drive home."
Watertown travels to play Milwaukee Washington on Monday.
