Goslings fall to BD

BEAVER DAM — Nate Abel scored a game-high 39 points for Beaver Dam in a 74-64 win over Watertown’s boys basketball team on Monday.

Watertown (3-5) suited just eight players for the game, but stayed competitive behind 17 points from junior forward Nathan Gapinski, 11 from junior guard Trenton Shelton and eight from junior forward Brady Martin.

“This could get old, but I don’t think it will, how hard we play and we just don’t give up and we play 36 minutes,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “Beaver Dam cleared its bench with 1:10 to go, but we couldn’t clear ours.

“That’s an awfully good team. Abel was just too tough, and he had enough support, especially in the second half.

“We wanted to get to the line and we did get to the line more than they did. We were pretty aggressive inside. That’s the first crowd we’ve played in front of. That was fun.”

BD 74, WATERTOWN 64

Watertown 24 40 — 64

Beaver Dam 29 45 — 74

Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Shelton 4 2-3 11, Lampe 1 0-0 2, Gapinski 6 4-5 17, Bohlman 2 0-0 6, Martin 3 1-1 8, Roberts 4 6-10 14, David 2 2-2 6 Totals 22 15-21 64

Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta pts) — Bunkoske 4 2-2 13, Helbing 2 3-4 7, Kuhl 1 0-0 3, Soto 2 2-2 7, Abel 13 7-9 39, Fakes 1 0-0 2, Davis 1 0-0 3 Totals 24 14-17 74 Three-point goals — W (Shelton 1, Gapinski 1, Bohlman 2, Martin 1, BD (Bunkoske 3, Kuhl 1, Soto 1, Abel 6, Davis 1) Totals 24 14-17 74 Total fouls — W 14, BD 20

Fouled out — W (Lampe)

Load comments