LAKE MILLS -- McKenna Grossman and Belle Topel both hit home runs and accounted for three hits as the Lake Mills softball team topped host Lakeside Lutheran 10-2 in the Capitol North finale for both teams on Friday.
The L-Cats, who had 18 hits including eight for extra bases, broke it open with six runs in the third.
Payton Quest had an RBI double, Taylor Wollin followed with a run-scoring single and Emily Wollin came up next, delivering an RBI double to make it 4-1 Lake Mills. After winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt walked with one out, Grossman hit a three-shot to left.
Topel homered to center on the first pitch she faced to leadoff the sixth, upping the L-Cats lead to 8-1. Taylor Wollin doubled in a pair in the Lake Mills seventh.
Kleinfeldt struck out nine and walked none, allowing two earned runs on eight hits in seven frames.
Lakeside (12-6, 5-5) starter Grace Cook allowed seven earned on 14 hits in five innings. Warriors leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski went 3-for-4 with a triple and scored twice.
For Lake Mills (17-2, 8-2), Taylor Wollin and Quest added three hits apiece while Tessa Kottwitz and Haydenn Sellnow produced two hits each. Topel scored three times.
The L-Cats finished a game behind conference champion Poynette, which held off Columbus 1-0 on Friday to wrap up the upright title.
