LAKE MILLS — Sophomore guard Levi Birkholz totaled a game-high 20 points as the Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team clinched the outright Capitol North Conference title with a 59-46 victory against Lodi at LLHS on Saturday.
The Warriors have won six straight outings and their last nine conference games dating back to last season. This is the program's second Capitol crown in the last three seasons.
Sophomore forward Trey Lauber added nine points and senior forwards Seth Veers and John O'Donnell had eight apiece for Lakeside (15-4, 7-0 Capitol North).
The Warriors by led three at the halftime break before allowing just 20 second-half points to pull away.
Junior forward Owen Wendt finished with 11 points to lead the Blue Devils (8-6, 2-5).
Lakeside travels to face St. Francis on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59, LODI 46
Lodi 26 20 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 29 30 — 59
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 4 0-0 11; Traeder 4 0-2 9; Faust 5 0-0 10; Ring 1 0-0 2; Coddington 3 0-0 7; Lincoln 2 2-4 7. Totals 19 2-6 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Uttech 1 1-3 4; Veers 3 2-2 8; Miller 1 0-0 3; Jahnke 1 0-0 2; Olszewski 2 1-2 5; Birkholz 9 1-1 20; Lauber 3 2-2 9; O’Donnell 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 7-10 59.
3-point goals: Lo 6 (Wendt 1, Traeder 1, Coddington 1, Lincoln 1); LL 4 (Uttech 1, Miller 1, Lauber 1, Birkholz 1). Total fouls: Lo 14; LL 12.
