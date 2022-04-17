LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills baseball team swept Fort Atkinson in a nonconference doubleheader at Campus Field on Saturday.
The L-Cats (5-1) won 12-2 in five innings in game one before topping the Blackhawks 3-2 in the finale.
In the opener, Cooper Murphy, who was 3-for-3 and scored three times, doubled to leadoff the first and scored on a single by Derek Bruce. Lake Mills led 3-0 after run-scoring fielder's choices by Brody Henderson and David Bruce. In the second, Murphy and Henderson each produced run-scoring singles.
Lake Mills 10-2 through three innings after Payton Klettke helped his own cause with an RBI double, Caden Belling contributed an RBI base knock and Henderson, who was 2-for-4, brought home a pair with a bases-loaded single.
Klettke pitched all five innings to earn the decision. He gave up two earned runs on eight hits with one strikeout.
"Klettke did a nice job keeping Fort off balance and pounded the zone," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "We had a great two-strike approach and found some timely hitting."
Fort starter Eli Burhans, who allowed eight earned on eight hits in 2 2/3 innings, took the loss.
Dane Brost went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for the Blackhawks (1-5).
In the finale, Andy Carpenter scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, touching home on a double steal.
Fort's Carson Schrader had an RBI double and Tyler Hartman followed with a run-scoring single to make it 2-1 in the third. In the L-Cats fourth, Murphy singled with two outs and scored the tying run on a base knock by Derek Bruce.
Fort's last 10 hitters were retired in order by starter Elijah Lee and Eddy Eveland. Lee struck out 10 and allowed two unearned runs on three hits in six frames. Eveland struck out a pair in the seventh to earn the save.
"In game two, I like how we found a way to win," Annen said. "Lee had a nice game on the mound. Hunter Frey and Carpenter executed on the bases to to give us the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Eveland did a nice job getting the save to close it out.
"As a team, I liked our approaches at the plate. Murphy had a great day, collecting seven hits. When the leadoff man is getting on like he did, it sets the tone for the game. It was a complete team victory for both games."
The Blackhawks' Ashden Aarstad was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with five strikeouts in three innings of relief.
Game 1
LAKE MILLS 12,
FORT ATKINSON 2 (5)
Fort 002 00 -- 2 8 2
Lake Mills 334 2x -- 12 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Burhans L; 2.2-8-8-8-1-2, Maier 1.1-3-4-2-3-2; LM: Klettke W; 5-8-2-2-0-1.
Leading hitters -- FA: Brost 3x3 (2 2B), Seavert (2B); LM: Dav. Bruce (2B), Murphy 3x3 (2B), Henderson 2x4 (4 RBI), Klettke 2x3 (2B).
Game 2
LAKE MILLS 3,
FORT ATKINSON 2
Fort 002 000 0 -- 2 3 2
Lake Mills 010 110 x -- 3 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Narkis 2-2-1-0-3-1, Schoenherr 1-1-0-0-2-2, Aarstad L; 3-5-2-1-2-5; LM: Lee W; 6-3-2-0-1-10, Eveland SV; 1-0-0-0-0-2.
Leading hitters -- FA: Schrader (2B), Murphy 3x4, Belling 2x3, Carpenter 2x2.
