HUSTISFORD — It was a fitting end to the regular season for the Astros, and for the Rock River League’s Northern Division.
Husty was competitive in all 11 games it played in during this pandemic-shortened season, and the Northern Division had great balance and numerous competitive games. The Astros needed extra innings one more time, and got the result.
Sam Roeseler was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the 13th inning, lifting the Hustisford Astros to a 10-9 win over the Cedarburg Mercs on Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Cedarburg (4-8) scored three runs each in the second and third innings to take a 6-0 lead, but Hustisford (7-4) rallied with five runs in the third and one more in the sixth to tie it.
The Astros took their first lead with a three-run rally in the seventh. Derek Merkes hit a solo homer to center to lead off the inning. Sam Roeseler followed with a triple to center and scored on Tim Moon’s RBI single to right. Moon advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Griff Lietzau’s RBI single to make it 9-6.
Cedarburg tied it in the ninth on Grant Steinike’s three-run shot to left center.
Hustisford prevailed in the 13th without a hit. Tanner Galeazzi was hit by a pitch with one out, Merkes reached on an error and Jami Kaul was intentionally walked to load the bases for Roeseler, who took a breaking ball off his foot on the first pitch he faced to end it.
Austin Massey won the duel in relief against Joe Daniels. After allowing Steinike’s game-tying blast, Massey retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced. He struck out five and walked one. Daniels allowed just one hit with two strikeouts and three walks over five plus innings before hitting two batters in the 13th.
Hustisford will play in the league’s unofficial playoffs this weekend. Seeding has yet to be determined.
HUSTISFORD 10,
CEDARBURG 9
Cedarburg 033 000 003 000 0 — 9 12 3
Hustisford 005 000 300 000 1 — 10 14 2
WP: Massey
LP: Daniels
Cedarburg (ab-r-h-rbi) — DeStefanis 6-0-0-0, Lauterbach 3-1-1-0, Steinige 5-1-1-3, Pill 7-2-4-1, Boehnlein 5-1-1-0, White 6-2-2-0, Kadrich 3-1-1-2, Daniels 5-0-0-0, Spykstra 5-1-2-3 Totals 45-9-12-9
Hustisford (ab-r-h-rbi) — A. Roeseler 7-1-2-0, Galeazzi 6-2-1-0, Merkes 5-2-2-2, Kaul 5-1-2-1, S. Roeseler 6-1-2-2, Pieper 3-0-0-0, Moon 3-1-1-1, Lietzau 5-0-3-3, Nehls 1-0-0-0, Simon 2-0-1-0, Ellenberger 3-1-0-0 Totals 49-10-14-9
2B — C (Pill, Kadrich, Spykstra 2), H (Lietzau)
3B — H (S. Roeseler)
HR — C (Steinike, Pill), H (Merkes)
Pitching — HO: Pill (C) 6 in 3, Lauterbach (C) 7 in 4, Daniels (C) 1 in 5+, Krafchek (H) 9 in 7+, Massey (H) 3 in 6. R: Pill (C) 5, Lauterbach (C) 4, Daniels (C) 1, Krafchek (H) 6, Massey (H) 3. SO: Pill (C) 1, Lauterbach (C) 3, Daniels (C) 2, Krafchek (C) 5, Massey (C) 5. BB: Pill (C) 1, Lauterbach (C) 1, Daniels (C) 3, Krafchek (H) 2, Massey (H) 1
