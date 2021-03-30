WAUPUN — Jefferson’s boys soccer team commenced the alternate fall season with a 4-1 nonconference loss at Waupun on Tuesday.
“We played a bit shorthanded due to spring break vacation, but we did have a good game with 12 shots on goal,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We have a bit more work to do specifically on defense and had a few freshman who had to play today (for the first time on varsity).”
The Eagles’ Aaron Heine opened the scoring with a 20th-minute goal.
The Warriors (1-0) answered with the final four goals, including first-half scores by Trent Farris and TJ Haddy. Austin Wiese added two goals in the second stanza, scoring the go-ahead one in the 65th minute.
Jefferson (0-1) goalie Jonathan Colorado stopped six shots.
The Eagles host Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.