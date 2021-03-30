Eagles lose to Waupun

WAUPUN — Jefferson’s boys soccer team commenced the alternate fall season with a 4-1 nonconference loss at Waupun on Tuesday.

“We played a bit shorthanded due to spring break vacation, but we did have a good game with 12 shots on goal,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Samuel El-Beri said. “We have a bit more work to do specifically on defense and had a few freshman who had to play today (for the first time on varsity).”

The Eagles’ Aaron Heine opened the scoring with a 20th-minute goal.

The Warriors (1-0) answered with the final four goals, including first-half scores by Trent Farris and TJ Haddy. Austin Wiese added two goals in the second stanza, scoring the go-ahead one in the 65th minute.

Jefferson (0-1) goalie Jonathan Colorado stopped six shots.

The Eagles host Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Tags

Load comments