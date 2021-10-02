JANESVILLE — Watertown’s football team was hoping to put aside some bad memories of its last visit to Monterey Stadium.
That didn’t happen.
For the second time this season, Watertown scored 28 points in this stadium, and for the second time, it wasn't enough.
Four weeks after losing to Janesville Craig 34-28, the Goslings tried to crash Janesville Parker’s homecoming party and instead may have crashed out of the playoff picture with a 46-28 loss on Friday.
Watertown (3-4, 2-3 Badger Large) scored touchdowns on its first three possessions, but so did Janesville Parker (2-5, 1-4). Each team finally managed to get a defensive stop from there, but it was all Vikings after that.
Sophomore quarterback Preston Nelson completed 15-of-20 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns for Janesville Parker just two weeks after the Vikings were shut out 17-0 by Milton.
It was the most points scored by a Parker team since a 52-34 win over Madison West on Oct. 14, 2016. The Vikings ended that season with a 4-5 record, but were just 6-41 over their next 47 games coming into this one.
Parker’s offensive explosion overshadowed another strong night for Watertown’s offense. Senior running back Taylor Walter rushed 24 times for a near season-best 231 yards and scored on runs of 41 and 6 yards to give Watertown a pair of seven-point leads in the opening quarter.
Sophomore quarterback Reece Kamrath threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to sophomore receiver Landon Fendt which put the Goslings up 21-14 with 1 minute, 46 seconds left in the first quarter.
By the time Kamrath threw his second and final touchdown pass, a 25-yarder to senior receiver Nathan Kehl, this game was out of reach.
Very little went wrong for the Vikings in this one. Nelson got away with a dangerous throw in the flat on Parker’s first possession when senior linebacker Brady Martin dropped an interception with nothing but green grass in front of him. Four plays later, the Vikings cashed in when receiver Paul Kim was wide open following a busted coverage and hauled in a 34-yard scoring pass from Nelson to tie it at 7-7 with 7:15 left in the first quarter.
After Walter scored his second touchdown with 4:01 left in the opening quarter, the Vikings answered in just 19 seconds. Cayden Brandenburg returned the ensuing kickoff 73 yards and running back Griffin Davis got around the left edge and scored from 24 yards on the next play to tie it at 14-14.
The Vikings responded with a 75-yard drive. Brandenburg had the two key plays, starting with a reverse inside handoff on a third-and-six play good for 37 yards to Watertown’s 23. On fourth-and-seven from the 20, Brandenburg won on an out route and scored to tie the game at 21-21 with 9:27 left in the half.
Parker’s defense got the first stop, forcing a Watertown punt. The Goslings answered in kind with a huge stop. Facing fourth-and-1 from their own 37, the Vikings went for it and Watertown senior linebacker Sean Kelliher came free around the edge and dropped Davis for a loss.
Watertown picked up one first down to the 19 before stalling on downs. Parker never looked back after that, outscoring the Goslings 25-0 over the next two-plus quarters.
Nelson hit receiver J.J. Douglas in stride on a go route for a 75-yard touchdown, and the Vikings led 27-21 after the extra point attempt hit the right upright with 2:27 left in the first half.
Parker forced a punt and got the ball back at its own 32 with 52 seconds to go until halftime. The Vikings reached the end zone with 16 seconds to spare. Nelson went 3-for-3 for 50 yards, capping it off with a 28-yard scoring pass to Brandenburg, who broke a tackle along the home sideline and raced in to give Parker a 12-point lead at the break.
Watertown’s defense missed several tackles in this one and continued to struggle the second half. Sophomore running back Omarion Stackhouse, who finished with 13 carries for 109 yards, opened the second with a 54-yard run on the first play from scrimmage. Five plays later, Nelson found senior tight end Keegan Skrzypchak over the middle for a 16-yard touchdown on a third-and-goal play, and Parker led 40-21 with 10:01 left in the third quarter.
Vikings kicker Kenneth Zavala made up for the earlier missed extra point with field goals of 37 and 46 yards to extend Parker’s lead.
The Goslings were stopped on downs inside Parker’s 10 early in the fourth quarter. They finally got on the board one last time on Kamrath’s scoring pass to Kehl with 2:07 left in regulation.
Kamrath completed 15-of-33 passes for 178 yards with two scores and one interception. Kehl caught seven passes for 93 yards. Kelliher led the defense with nine tackles. Tanner Peirick added six. John Clifford, Andrew David, Christian Rhodes and Martin each added five.
"It was an early shootout from the start,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. "Both teams were playing very well offensively. Both teams were able to mix it up with run and pass. Two teams putting 35 points up in the first quarter is rare, but it was a lot of big plays. We felt like we had a really good plan coming in. We knew coming in. They were a 1-5 team with really good athletes. Their quarterback played really well.
"Douglas is a special athlete. We tried to do some things to take him away. Their run game was different. They had a particular play where they would block out with the guards and fold in with their tackles that gave us some problems early on. They gashed us and we tried to make some adjustments, and we did, and we got better at that, but a lot of missed tackles and a lot of one-on-one losses on both sides of the ball. We either missed on a certain play or just missed on a one-on-one tackle or missed on a one-on-one route to get a knockdown and force a fourth down.”
Watertown needs to win its final two games in order to earn an automatic postseason berth, but could still qualify with one more win and reach the playoffs at 4-5 if the right number of teams with losing records are under consideration.
The Goslings travel to DeForest next Friday and close the season at home against Oregon in Week 9.
"I truly love this group,” coach Kamrath said. "I think we’ve still got a shot to be a playoff team, but we’ll have to overcome adversity and we have to play through it when things don’t happen the way you want it to happen. I think we will. I am going to keep fighting. I know our kids are going to keep fighting and find a way to regroup and play a really good DeForest team next week. We understand we’ll have to play our very best to compete with them, but that’s why you play the game. We’ll regroup and bounce back and see what we’ve got against the next team."
JANESVILLE PARKER 46, WATERTOWN 28
Watertown 21 0 0 7 — 28
Janesville Parker 14 19 10 3 — 46
First Quarter
W — Walter 41 run (Marchant kick)
JP — Kim 34 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick)
W — Walter 6 run (Marchant kick)
JP — Davis 24 run (Zavala kick)
W — Fendt 25 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
Second Quarter
JP — Brandenburg 20 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick)
JP — J.J. Douglas 75 pass from Nelson (kick failed)
JP — Brandenburg 28 pass from Nelson (run failed)
Third Quarter
JP — Skrzypchak 16 pass from Nelson (Zavala kick)
JP — Zavala 37 FG
Fourth Quarter
JP — Zavala 46 FG
W — Kehl 25 pass from Kamrath (Marchant kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: W 17, JC 12. By rush: W 7, JP 8. By pass: W 8, JP 4. By penalty: W 2, JP 0. Total offense: W 404, JP 450. Rushing: W 27-226, JP 34-207. Passing: W 178, JP 243. Fumbles lost: W 0-0, JP 2-0. Penalties: W 0-0, JP 6-83
Individual statistics — Rushing: W, Walter 24-231, JP, Stackhouse 13-109. Passing (comp.-att.-int.): W, Kamrath 15-33-1, JP, Nelson 15-20-0. Receiving: W, Kehl 7-93, JP, Douglas 3-87, Brandenburg 5-74
