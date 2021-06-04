LAKE MILLS -- Senior Vivian Guerrero scored twice in the Lake Mills girls soccer team's regular-season finale, a 3-3 tie with Columbus in a Capitol Conference game on Senior Night Thursday.
The L-Cats (8-2-5, 3-1-3 Capitol) were down 1-0 after a 20th-minute goal by Ashley Olson. Josie Cefalu equalized in the 25th minute on an assist by Guerrero.
"Another impressive performance from our squad," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "To give up the first goal, and fight back into the game after all we've been through speaks volume about our heart and character."
Guerrero scored unassisted in the 54th minute on an assist by Kaci Everson in the 66th minute to build a two-goal edge. Columbus's Andrea Diaz found the back of the net in the 83rd minute and Reece Mororad tied it unassisted in the 89th minute.
"The goals tonight were also fantastic and reassuring we can still create offense with even some of our elite talent out due to injuries," Hegstrom said. "Kaia (Heimstreet) dug a ball out of the corner on a pure hustle/effort play, sent it to Viv, who played it across for Josie on our first goal.
"And then Viv had two absolute rockets for goals in the second half. We're excited to put the work in next week, as we move into the postseason. It was an exciting Senior Night tonight."
Sophomore goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped nine shots for Lake Mills. Columbus (1-4-4, 1-3-3) keeper Kayla Hunt made four saves.
The L-Cats tied for second in league play with Luther Prep, which also went 3-1-3 in conference games.
Lake Mills drew the No. 2 seed in its WIAA Division 4 bracket and will host the winner of third-seeded Catholic Central and sixth-seeded Heritage Christian/University Lake School next Saturday at 1 p.m. in a regional final.
COLUMBUS 3, LAKE MILLS 3
Columbus 1 2 — 3
Lake Mills 1 2 — 3
First half — C: As. Olson, 19:11; LM: Cefalu (V. Guerrero), 24:33.
Second half — LM: V. Guerrero, 53:08; V. Guerrero (Everson), 65:14; C: Diaz, 82:29; Mororad, 88:29.
Saves: C (Hunt) 4; LM (Kulow) 9.
