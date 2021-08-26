Watertown’s football team takes on Reedsburg in the home opener on Friday.
The Goslings are come off a 35-7 loss at Brookfield East.
“In our first game, we faced an outstanding team,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “We weren’t there yet in Week 1, but there were lot of positives. It was a lopsided game, but you did see some inexperience at certain positions.
“These are things we can learn from and improve on going into Week 2. I am glad we played to get a gauge of where we are at. We have the potential to get better.”
Reedsburg lost to Evansville at home 34-33 in overtime. Beavers quarterback Bryant Yanke threw for 157 yards and ran for 131 yards. Griffen Elder had 84 yards rushing and 102 receiving yards.
“They went for two to win it in OT, and failed on an outside run by the quarterback,” Kamrath said.
“They have a lot back on both sides of the ball. They’ve been an option team for several years, but this year, they switched to a spread offense. The quarterback is good at running and throwing it. We have to slow him down.
“I don’t think we’ll see the same size up front as we did with Brookfield East, but they have good athletes on the perimeter and in the backfield.
“It will be a challenge for our defense. I hope we can improve. Our tackling needs to be better. We need to be reading our keys and coming downhill. Making plays closer to the line of scrimmage will help.”
Reedsburg plays a 33 stack defensively.
“That’s a defense we saw a lot last year,” Kamrath said.
“We are very familiar with that. They play mostly man coverage. I’m sure we’ll see some zone as well. For us, we have to do a better job of moving the chains. We had several three-and-outs last week, with one guy making a mistake on a play.
“Ultimately, we have to have all 11 guys doing it correctly to be successful. We have to mix run and pass. We have the potential to be really good offensively. I hope we make that next step and improve next week.
“We’re excited to be home. Our field is in fantastic condition. It should be a great first week in front of our home fans. We’re looking forward to getting things rolling in the right direction.”
Former Watertown High School Football Coach Dan Herbst will be in attendance at the varsity football game this Friday versus Reedsburg.
Herbst will take part in the coin flip prior to the game and be recognized at halftime for his career as the Goslings football coach.
