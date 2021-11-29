BEAVER DAM — La Crosse Logan hit a dozen 3-pointers in a 72-52 win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team in the third place game of the Beaver Dam tournament on Saturday.

Eugene Wolff scored 13 points to lead Waterloo (0-3). Antonio Unzueta added 10 points. Benny Marshall and Ian Ritter each added eight. Cooper Setz and Rick Ugorji each added five.

“We have had these stretches where things tend to get away from us, but we fought back and got it back six and ran out of gas,” Waterloo boys basketball coach Trevor Deppe said.

Waterloo travels to face Pardeeville on Thursday.

