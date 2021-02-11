HUSTISFORD — Junior guard Craig Ward scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute of regulation to lift Marshall to a 53-52 win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Thursday.
Marshall (15-7) led 28-20 at halftime, but Hustisford rallied to take a 52-51 lead late in regulation. The Cardinals forced a pair of turnovers in the final minute, and converted the first one into the winning basket when Ward scored on a backdoor cut on an overplay and finished with a shot over the help defenders.
“That was a nice shot,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “The two turnovers at the end killed us, but we had our chances.”
Senior guard Cole Denniston led Marshall with 20 points, including three 3s in each half. Ward added 17 and Reid Truschinski added 13 for the Cardinals.
“Denniston averages maybe 7 or 8 points a game, but he hit a couple NBA 3s in the second half,” Hopfinger said. “Dylan Kuehl had a hand in his face in all three he made early in the first half, which gave them the lead. Dylan got in foul trouble and had to sit the last seven minutes of the half, but everyone played well in his absence. Our defense was outstanding.”
Kuehl came back strong after halftime, scoring 15 of his game-high 23 points. He also added 13 rebounds.
“He had a lot of offensive rebounds, and three nice dunks in the second half,” Hopfinger said. “He was on a mission.”
Junior guard Gavin Thimm added 17 points and three steals for Husty. Senior center Alex Eggleston added 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Junior forward Blake Peplinski added four rebounds and two blocked shots.
“This is exactly the kind of game that we need,” Hopfinger said. “You learn a lot more form a loss like this than a win. There are things you need to work on. That’s what we’re going to do. It was definitely a great game.”
Hustisford hosts Luther Prep to close out the regular season on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
MARSHALL 53, HUSTISFORD 52
Marshall 28 25 — 53
Hustisford 20 32 — 32
Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 1 0-0 2, Ward 4 7-9 17, Denniston 7 0-1 20, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Truschinski 6 1-3 13 Totals 18 9-15 53
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Br. Thimm 2 1-2 5, G. Thimm 6 4-4 17, Kuehl 11 0-1 23, Eggleston 2 0-0 4, Bl. Peplinski 1 1-2 3 Totals 22 6-9 52
Three-point goals — M (Ward 2, Denniston 6), H (G. Thimm 1, Kuehl 1)
Total fouls — M 13, H 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.