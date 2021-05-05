COTTAGE GROVE — Freshman catcher Drew Hinrichs hit a grand slam as part of a six-run second inning as the Watertown softball team staved off host Monona Grove 12-11 in a Badger South game on Tuesday.
The Goslings (2-1 overall and Badger South) led 9-1 after two innings, but the Silver Eagles scored four times in the sixth and seventh frames to pull within one.
“Roller coaster of emotions after this game,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“We were able to get out to an early lead after Drew Hinrichs grand slam. We battled through the middle innings, giving up a few runs, but they were able to get things going in their bottom half of the seventh.”
Senior pitcher Sydney Linskens earned the decision, working all seven innings while surrendering 12 hits and six earned runs. She also walked seven and didn’t have any strikeouts.
“Sydney gave us some great innings to start the game, but didn’t have great command of her change and got behind batters in the last few innings,” Jansen said. “But we were able to work our way out defensively.
“Drew Hinrichs lead by example behind the plate tonight. She picked off a runner on second and threw out another runner at two. She controls the game and helped Sydney through some tough spots.”
Junior Maggie Strupp (2-for-5), junior Lauryn Olson (2-for-3) and Linskens (2-for-2) all had multi-hit games.
Watertown scored on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly and wild pitch to lead 3-0 after an inning.
In the second, 11 players hit, combining for four hits and three walks to score six times.
After two walks and a single by Strupp, Hinrichs hit a one-out grand slam to left center, pushing the advantage to 7-0. With two down, sophomore Olivia Edyvean had a two-run single.
The Goslings added a run on an error in the fourth and Linskens had a run-scoring single in the sixth.
MG had the tying run on first when Karlie McKenzie was retired to end things.
Watertown plays at McFarland for a nonconference game on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The JV team won 12-9 in 8 innings, bringing their record to 2-1. Amara Denault earned the win in the circle, also adding three hits including a double.
WATERTOWN 12,
MONONA GROVE 11
Watertown 360 101 1 — 12 10 2
Monona Grove 011 104 4 — 11 12 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: McKenzie (L; 7-10-12-10-7-5); W: Linskens (W; 7-12-11-6-0-7).
Leading hitters — MG: Uschan (2B, 3BI), Lucey 2x4 (2R, 2BI), Mayfield 2x3, Lee 2x4, McKenzie 2x4; W: Hinrichs (HR, R, 4BI), Linskens 2x2 (2B, BI), Edweel (2BI), Strupp 2x5, Olson 2x3. At Taylor Prairie Elementary School, Cottage Grove.
