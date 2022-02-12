The last time Watertown’s girls basketball program beat Beaver Dam was on Jan. 27, 2009.
In the 13 years since, the Golden Beavers have become the gold standard for this sport around the state. The Goslings always put forth maximum effort against their old Wisconsin Little Ten rivals, but they haven’t been able to go toe-to-toe for a full 36 minutes with Beaver Dam, resulting in an endless string of double digit losses.
That finally changed on Friday.
Watertown improved greatly on a 20-point loss in Beaver Dam one month ago and led by 15 early in the second half in the home rematch. But the Goslings went cold from the floor and ever colder at the line down the stretch, allowing Beaver Dam to rally for a 46-42 victory to spoil Watertown’s Senior Night.
Beaver Dam (21-2, 13-1 Badger East) can’t suffocate teams with pressure defense this season like some of its state championship teams from the past, but the Golden Beavers are still a lethal threat from 3-point range and they heated up just in time with six second half triples.
Senior guard-forward Gabby Wilke, a 6-foot-2 standout with offers from five Division 1 colleges, scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half including all three of her 3-pointers.
Her parting shot from the top of the key with 1 minute, 26 seconds remaining finally gave BD the lead at 44-41. She hit a pair of corner 3s prior to that to erase a 41-35 deficit, then made two free throws with 4.5 seconds left to put the game out of reach.
Before Wilke scored her team’s final 13 points, it appeared as though Watertown (17-6, 9-5 Badger East) would finally knock off its Dodge County rival.
Senior guard Lily Gifford led an inspired Senior Night effort with a team-high 13 points along with several steals and rebounds. Sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs scored nine of her 11 points in the first half and had some ferocious blocks, but still managed to hug several Golden Beavers she’s known for years afterwards.
Sophomore guards Lily Oiler and Ellie Demet and freshman forward Alyx Johnson each added six points. Johnson's third basket of the night gave Watertown it's biggest lead, up 30-15 with 15:57 to go in the second half.
In the end, a 5-for-14 effort at the foul line was the killer. A stretch of eight missed foul shots in the final minutes, including several front ends, proved costly.
"We got really sped up in the last seven, eight minutes of the game,” Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We could have used a couple more time outs to tie up some things. We just got a little panicky. We had a little of that on Tuesday, but weathered the storm. We might have still edged it out, but they hit some really big shots.
"Wilke just decide to take over and we left a ton of points in free throws out there. If we hit those free throws down the stretch, we are up four or six. When it was tied, we had a couple shots at the line where we could have built a lead and I think that would have been enough, but we didn’t hit them.
"I told the girls, I’ll trade that one for a regional final victory. It would have been nice to get it, but if helps us get a level farther in the playoffs, then so be it.”
Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase has always been complimentary of Watertown’s competitive fire, and this time, the words rang especially true.
"Watertown played great,” Chase said. "They’ve been playing really well. We knew they had won 12 out of their last 13 and watched them on tape. They have some really good wins right now. Defensively, they are very tough to score on and they’ve got a lot of kids making plays on offense.
We were just searching for things. Our defense picked up a little bit better in the second half. Offensively, we were still struggling a little bit
Then we finally hit some shots and that was the difference.”
Watertown has faced tougher pressure from Reedsburg and to a lesser extent, Waunakee and DeForest. Oiler and Gifford were masterful bringing the ball up against full court pressure from Beaver Dam, but the Goslings did struggle to finish shots in the lane down the stretch as the tempo picked up.
"We try to do that (speed teams up),” Chase said. “We're not really quite as good at that as we have been in the past, but we’re still working on it. Give Watertown lot of credit. We had 14 first half turnovers and they were the reason for them. Yeah, we made some bad decisions, but Watertown was really strong.
"This game was a lot about pride. We’re done with the conference now. The pods are starting and then we’ll move forward. I wish Watertown the best in the tournament. I think they’ve got a team that is going to be tough to beat it in the postseason.”
Watertown finished tied for third with Waunakee with 9-5 records. The Goslings with face either Stoughton or Fort Atkinson in a Badger Conference Championships matchup on Thursday depending on tiebreaker criterion. Their only losses in 2022 have come against Beaver Dam. Since starting the season 0-3, Watertown has put together a 17-3 record.
"Even from November to now, we’ve really improved greatly and put ourselves in a good position,” Stollberg said. "If people watched us from early December to now, we’re a completely different team. We’ve been working really hard each day and it has paid off. We’re going to go have some cake and ice cream and celebrate the seniors a little bit more. It is what it is. We were playing a really good team and we’ll learn from it."
BEAVER DAM 46, WATERTOWN 42
Beaver Dam 15 31 — 46
Watertown 25 17 — 42
Beaver Dam (fg ft-fta tp) — Wilke 7 2-2 19, Salettel 1 2-2 5, Wittnebel 1 1-2 3, Kuenzi 1 0-0 3, Oestreicher 3 0-0 9, Czarnecki 2 1-2 5, Lapen 1 0-1 2 Totals 16 6-9 46
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) — Doherty 0 0-2 0, Oiler 2 1-3 6, Demet 2 2-2 6, Johnson 2 2-5 6, Gifford 5 0-0 13, Hinrichs 4 0-2 11 Totals 15 5-14 42
Three-point goals — BD (Wilke 3, Salettel, Kuenzi, Oestreicher 3), W (Oiler, Gifford 3, Hinrichs 3)
Total fouls — BD 15, W 10
