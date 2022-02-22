The Watertown Wrestling Club took its talents to Beaver Dam and came out on top in a field filled with talented K-8th grade wrestlers. After beginning the season in mid-November and taking a break for the holidays, the team has really turned it up a notch in the New Year.
The first team competition came in Beaver Dam just over a week ago where their collective effort won them the title over state powerhouses, Milton and Oak Creek. The team also experienced matchups with across the border teams from Illinois. A week later, this past Sunday, the team narrowly missed another team trophy, finishing just 20 points out of first place at the Dodgeland Youth Tournament.
While many program saw a sharp decline in numbers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Watertown coaches have put in countless hours to ensure that the team continues to flourish.
"The middle school team has seen a huge increase in quality wrestlers this year," Watertown youth wrestling coach Mark Bardenwerper said. "Popularity in the sport is really growing across town, and thanks to our beginner level Parks and Rec program that starts in November, we have a great group in the K-5th grade range as well.
“We are really excited to have our summer program back for all experience levels as well. It can be both a good introduction to the sport or a way for experienced wrestlers to keep the rust off during the summer break.”
