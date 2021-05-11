JUNEAU — Dani Ament pitched a four-hit shutout and helped her own cause with a home run and a triple in Deerfield’s 6-0 Trailways South win over Dodgeland/Hustisford on Monday.
Ament struck out 12 with no walks over seven innings.
Kylie Damon added two hits for the Demons (7-3, 3-1 in conference). Hailey Eickhoff and Grace Brattlie each added a double.
Mya Schreier had two hits including a double for Dodgeland/Hustisford (4-2, 2-1).
"We got in a hole in the first inning, with two errors and three unearned runs," Dodgeland/Hustisford softball coach Michelle Biwer said. "We struggled putting hits together tonight. Mya Schreier had a strong night at the plate. Deerfield is a strong team and hit the ball very well tonight."
The teams square off again in Deerfield Thursday.
DEERFIELD 6, DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD 0
Deerfield 311 001 0 — 6 11 0
Dodge/Husty 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (Ament W, 7-4-0-0-12-0), DH (Kehl L, 7-11-6-3-2-1)
Leading hitters — D (Ament 2x4, 3B, HR, RBI, Mack RBI, Damon 2x4, 2B, Ballmoos 2x4, Eickhoff 2B, RBI, Brattlie 2B), DH (Schreier 2x3, 2B)
