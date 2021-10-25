Watertown’s volleyball team won a Division 1 regional championship with an 11-25, 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 16-14 over Neenah on Saturday at WHS.
“Talk about a fun game to play in tonight,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “I think everybody hearts stopped at moments. We knew going in that Neenah would be a very scrappy team defensively, do a great job spreading out their offense, and serve incredibly tough and they showed that over and over again.
“Neenah served us extremely tough in the first set, but super proud how the girls completely shifted gears in the second- something they have done countless times this year.”
The Goslings trailed 20-16 and 23-21 in the third set before Amara Denault went back and served four straight to regain the momentum. Going into the fifth set, Watertown played great defense, going up 10-3, only to see Neenah’s offense put together a 7 point run to put the sixth-seeded Rockets up 14-12.
Maryann Gudenkauf answered with two kills in a row to tie the set with Lucy Spende putting out a couple tough serves to finish it out. Abby Walsh carried our team several times tonight in big moments putting up six blocks for the night.
“Overall, a great team effort and fun night to make some memories,” Steuerwald said.
Third-seeded Watertown (20-15) advances second-seeded Manitowoc Lincoln in a sectional semifinal at Hartford on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.