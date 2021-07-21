Watertown’s 19U American Legion baseball team snapped a five-game losing streak in style, rallying to defeat Oconomowoc 8-4 in the opening game of a Class AAA Regional on Wednesday night at Washington Park.
Oconomowoc scored single runs in the first and third innings and pushed the lead to 3-0 with another run in the fifth.
Watertown (7-7) responded with a pair of four-run rallies in the fifth and sixth.
Jadon Schneider, Nathan Kehl and Connor Lehman led off the fifth with three straight singles to load the bases for Taylor Walter, who worked the count full and drew a bases loaded walk to drive in Watertown’s first run.
Stephen Gates drove in the next run on a sacrifice bunt. After pitcher Ayden Schauer walked, Brady Martin hit a ground ball single to the shortstop to plate Lehman with the tying run.
Watertown took the lead for good when Walter scored after Evan Sellnow reached on an error.
In the sixth, John Clifford and Schneider led off with singles and Lehman loaded the bases with a ground ball single to center.
Walter drew another bases loaded walk, Gates grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice and Schauer hit a two-run single to center.
Schauer earned the decision, allowing four runs (two earned) on 11 hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 innings. Martin closed the door in relief, allowing no runs on no hits with one strikeout and no walks over the final 1 1/3 innings.
Grant Nauman took the loss for Oconomowoc.
Lehman finished the game with three hits for Watertown, which hosts Racine in a second round game today at 2 p.m.
WATERTOWN 8, OCONOMOWOC 4
Oconomowoc 101 011 0 — 4 11 4
Watertown 000 044 X — 8 10 2
WP: Schauer
LP: Nauman
Oconomowoc (ab-r-h-rbi) — Foerstera 3-0-0-0, Villegas 4-1-3-0, Burrill 4-2-1-1, Ott 3-0-1-1, Musselman 4-0-2-2, Laatsch 3-0-1-0, Froemming 4-0-1-0, Markoweski 4-1-1-0, Nauman 4-0-1-0 Totals 33-4-11-4
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Walter 1-1-0-2, Gates 3-1-0-2, Schauer 3-0-1-2, Martin 4-0-1-1, Sellnow 3-0-1-0, Clifford 3-1-1-0, Schneider 3-2-2-0, Kehl 3-1-1-0, Lehman 3-2-3-0 Totals 26-8-10-7
2B — O (Mussleman, Laatsch, Froemming)
3B — O (Burrill), W (Sellnow)
Pitching — HO: Nauman (O) 8 in 5, Foerstera (O) 2 in 1, Schauer (W) 11 in 5.2, Martin (W) 0 in 1.1. R: Nauman (O) 6, Foerstera (O) 2, Schauer (W) 4, Martin (W) 0. SO: Nauman (O) 3, Foerstera (O) 2, Schauer (W) 6, Martin (W) 1. BB: Nauman (O) 2, Foerstera (O) 1, Schauer (W) 1, Martin (W) 0
