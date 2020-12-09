OSHKOSH — Senior guard Preston Ruedinger scored 25 points and senior forward Josh Bauer added 18 as Lourdes Academy defeated Dodgeland 82-53 in a Trailways East game on Tuesday.
Lourdes (2-0) made 33 field goals, including 12 from 3-point range, and led 56-15 at halftime.
“It didn’t matter what we did or how we tried to do it,” Dodgeland boys basketball coach Bill Otte said. “They didn’t try to run it up. With 10 minutes left, they were subbing freely. They just pound you into submission and their night at the office is over, and they become cheerleaders for the second group.
“In 25, 26 years of coaching, Preston is one of the best players I have coached against. If you try to take him away, Bauer (can hurt you, too).”
Senior guard/forward Sy Otte led Dodgeland with 22 points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals. Junior guard Caden Brugger added 10 points. Senior guard Dilan Fenner dished out five assists.
Dodgeland (0-2) hosts Oakfield on Friday.
LOURDES 82,
DODGELAND 53
Dodgeland 15 38 — 53
Lourdes 56 26 — 82
Dodgeland (fg ftm-fta pts) — Otte 10 1-6 22, Brugger 4 1-2 10, Christopherson 4 0-0 9, Wieloch 0 0-2 0, Fenner 1 0-0 3, Appenfeldt 4 1-3 9 Totals 23 3-13 53
Lourdes (fg ftm-fta pts) — Huizenga 3 0-0 8, Kane 6 1-2 13, Siebold 2 0-0 6, Ruedinger 10 0-0 25, Ja. McKellips 2 2-2 7, Bauer 8 0-0 18, Pritzl 1 0-0 2, Liabwell 0 1-2 1, JJ McKellips 1 0-1 2 Totals 33 4-7 82
Three-point goals — D (Otte 1, Brugger 1, Christopherson 1, Fenner 1), L (Huizenga 2, Seibold 2, Ruedinger 5, Ja. McKellips 1, Bauer 2)
Total fouls — D 8, L 12
