Johnson Creek's Jenna Fincutter rounds third after belting a two-run homer to left in the second game of a Trailways South doubleheader with Deerfield on Thursday in Johnson Creek. Deerfield swept the two games, 8-5 and 6-2.
JOHNSON CREEK — Deerfield’s softball team swept Johnson Creek 8-5 and 6-2 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday.
Morgan Mack earned both decisions, beating Johnson Creek’s Lexi Swanson in the first game. Mack homered and drove in two runs while striking out nine on the mound. Josey Whitehouse and Hannah Budig each had two hits for Johnson Creek.
Mack outdueled Hailee Walk in the second game. The Demons scored two in the first and four in the second to take control early.
Jenna Fincutter hit a two-run homer to left for the Bluejays in the sixth. Swanson had three of the team’s eight hits.
Deerfield improved to 13-1 in conference play while Johnson Creek slipped to 9-5.
Game 1
DEERFIELD 8, JOHNSON CREEK 5
Deerfield 210 200 0 — 8 12 1
Johnson Creek 003 101 0 — 5 8 0
WP: M. Mack
LP: Swanson
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D (M. Mack 8-8-5-4-9-5), JC (Swanson 7-10-8-3-0-3)
Leading hitters — D (Moore 2x4, HR, Berge 2x5, Nelson 2x4, M. Mack 2x3), JC (Whitehouse 2x5, Budig 2x5, H. Fincutter 2B, Swanson 2B)
Game 2
DEERFIELD 6, JOHNSON CREEK 2
Johnson Creek 000 002 0 — 2 8 0
Deerfield 204 000 X — 6 7 0
WP: M. Mack
LP: H. Walk
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (H. Walk 7-8-2-2-7-1), D (Mack 6-8-6-3-1-1)
Leading hitters — JC (Swanson 3x4, Fincutter HR, Budig 2x4), D (L. Mack 2x4)
