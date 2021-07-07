Luther Prep senior pitcher Elijah Shevey and junior infielder Kyle Schupmann were each first-team all-conference selections in Capitol North baseball voting held recently.
"These two were the leaders of our team this year and helped bring our younger players along," Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said.
Shevey threw 45 1/3 innings this season and went 5-2 in 11 starts. He had an ERA of 2.62 and struck out 48 with 17 walks. Shevey hit .315 with an on-base percentage of .405, stealing 15 bases as the team's primary lead off hitter.
"Elijah is a great competitor," Kiecker said. "He was very good at keeping hitters off balance. He kept us in every game and we always knew that with him on the mound, we would have a chance to win the game.
Schupmann, a repeat first-team selection from 2019, hit .476, had an OBP of .558, slugged .810 with an OPS of 1.368. He homered four times and drove in 20 runs, scoring 24 times and swiping 19 bases.
"Kyle's ability to get to a ground ball is really fun to watch and when he unloads with his arm you know you are seeing something special," Kiecker said. "He can drive the ball to all parts of the field with authority."
Lake Mills senior outfielder Sam Giombetti and Lakeside Lutheran senior outfielder Riley Schmidt were also first-team honorees.
Giombetti had an average of .371, with an OBP of .505, scored 29 time, drove in 13 runs and stole 15 bases. He was a WBCA All-Star selection and will play in this weekend's All-Star Game in Oshkosh, also earning honorable-mention all-district honors.
"Sam has had a great career for Lake Mills," Lake Mills baseball coach Justin Annen said. "He is always giving it his all when he steps on the field.
"He has left his mark on the Lake Mills baseball program. He was a key member of the conference championship team in 2019 and has been a part of a lot of wins. We will miss Sam very much because of the player he is but even more for the type of energy and passion he brings to the team."
Schmidt hit .214, scored 12 runs, stole five bases and had a fielding percentage of .810 for the season.
"Riley was willing to play anywhere that would help the team," Lakeside Lutheran baseball coach Phil Dretske said. "During conference play, he played about half the games in right field and filled in at second base for a few games.
"He had his best games at the plate during conference play and ended the conference season with a .308 batting average. He was also error-free in right field through those games. Riley is a solid team player and very smart baseball player."
Columbus senior Trace Kirchberg won Player of the Year honors.
Area second-team selections include Luther Prep senior outfielder David Baumann, Lakeside Lutheran senior pitcher Ian Olszewski and senior infielders Nathan Chesterman and Gabe Uttech, sophomore catcher Nate Yaroch and junior outfielder Eli Buchta and Lake Mills sophomores Caden Belling (infielder) and Derek Bruce (designated hitter).
Baumann committed no errors on 34 total chances, primarily playing right field, and hit .233.
Olszewski had an ERA of 4.90 in 10 appearances, striking out 39 and walking 28 over 40 innings. In league games, Olszewski won four of his five starts and averaged more than a strikeout per inning.
Chesterman hit .367 with a team-leading 12 extra-base hits, including three triples and a home run. He had an OBP of .512, slugged .650 with an OPS of 1.162, also stealing nine bases and possessing a .935 fielding percentage as the team's starting shortstop.
Uttech led the team with an average of .397, had an OBP of .500 and OPS of 1.034, also stealing 11 bases. On the bump, he fanned 42 hitters in 47 innings in 12 appearances with just 13 walks, posting an ERA of 2.98 and 4-4 record, notching two saves.
Yaroch had a fielding percentage of .972, hit .343 with an OBP of .429 and OPS of .843.
Buchta hit .308 and had a fielding percentage of .875.
Belling averaged .384 with an OBP of .516, driving in 16 runs on his 27 hits along with 14 stolen bags.
Bruce had a .338 average and OPS of 1.052, tallying six doubles and team-leading three home runs along with 20 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
Luther Prep senior catcher Owen Ernest, junior outfielder Marcus Winkel and sophomore infielder Parker Winghart were voted to the honorable mention list. As were Lakeside Lutheran senior pitcher Ben Krueger, junior infielder Brock Schneider and junior outfielder Tyler Marty.
Columbus won the league with a 9-1 record followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Lodi each at 6-4, Luther Prep at 5-5 and Lake Mills and Poynette each at 2-8.
Capitol North Baseball
First team
Pitchers
Christian Oppor, Columbus, Junior**
Elijah Shevey, Luther Prep, Senior
Carson Possehl, Lodi, Senior
Catcher
Carson Richter, Lodi, Senior
Infielders
A.J. Uttech, Columbus, Sophomore
Kyle Schupmann, Luther Prep, Junior
Finn Melchior, Lodi, Senior
Carter Hansen, Poynette, Junior
Outfielders
Sam Giombetti, Lake Mills, Senior**
Riley Schmidt, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Michael Leiterman, Poynette, Junior
Utility Player
Trace Kirchberg, Columbus, Senior**
Designated Hitter
Mitchell Lane, Lodi, Junior**
Player of the Year
Trace Kirchberg – Columbus**
**Indicates Unanimous Selection
Second team
Pitchers
Ian Olszewski, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Brady Ziegler, Lodi, Senior
Catcher
Nate Yaroch, Lakeside Lutheran, Sophomore
Infielders
Nathan Chesterman, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Gabe Uttech, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
James Mobry, Columbus, Senior
Caden Belling, Lake Mills, Sophomore
Outfielders
Brady Schroeder, Columbus, Junior
Eli Buchta, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
David Baumann, Luther Prep, Senior
Utility Player
Trey Traeder, Lodi, Senior
Designated Hitter
Derek Bruce, Lake Mills, Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Pitcher
Ben Krueger, Lakeside Lutheran, Senior
Catchers
Jefferson Mobry, Columbus, Freshman
Owen Ernest, Luther Prep, Senior
Infielders
Jaymeson Sullivan, Columbus, Sophomore
Brady Link, Columbus, Freshman
Brock Schneider, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
Parker Winghart, Luther Prep, Sophomore
Outfielders
Tyler Marty, Lakeside Lutheran, Junior
Mason Lane, Lodi, Freshman
Marcus Winkel, Luther Prep, Junior
