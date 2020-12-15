Watertown’s gymnastics team opened the season with a 125.950-119.475 victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday at WHS.
The Goslings began the meet on the vault and outscored Parker 32.175-31.775.
Meghan Hurtgen won the event with an 8.3 score. Aveline Jacob placed third (8.050). Lauryn Olson took fifth (7.950). Mikaylah Fessler (7.875) and Mikayla Dehnert (7.775) finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
"Great start with a team score of 32.175," Watertown gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. "We are now working on flipping a few vaults for Tsuks for Paige (Pettig), Mikayla Dehnert, Rachael (Sprenger), and Lauryn Olson or Yurchenko for Meghan and Aveline and then anyone doing a half is going to twist to a full."
On the uneven bars, Watertown edged Parker 28.950-27.850.
Lauren Marks won with a 7.50 score. Fessler (7.35) took second. Hurtgen (7.30) tied for third. Paige Pettig (6.80) and Dehnert (6.40) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
"Rough start," Wendt said. "We took two falls on bars which is unusual for us so there's a point added to our team score. four out of five of the girls need a release move, an advanced high superior, a handstand, and a half turn on the bar so we have lots of room for improvement here. Marks is a solid score and she is working to add some new things to her set this year."
Watertown won comfortably on the balance beam, 31.000-28.850. Hurtgen won the event with a 9.15. Karleigh Jacobs took second (7.60). Olson tied for fourth (7.25). Jacob tied for seventh (7.0). Marks tied for ninth (6.70).
"Out of the total 12 routines we had, we only had three with no fall routines, which is 25 percent of the team that stayed on," Wendt said.
"Our goal is to increase to at least 50 percent. We need to do more series and connections and hit routines hard. Beam is all about repetition and we will be able to get a lot of this in over the next few weeks. Highlight was Meghan's 9.15 opener with a brand new beam routine. We completely switched up all of her connections and it shows she really had a great routine.
"Even though we took seven falls on varsity beam which is 3.5 points added to our team score if we could just stay on the beam. Lauryn Olson is looking to become a new reliable scorer for varsity this year with high level skills she just needs to hit her connections and stay on.
Karleigh got a 7.6 with two falls that means she scored 8.6 without the falls and she has great things to come this season. I was really proud of Aveline working on her backhand spring for flight on beam she did a beautiful one in warm ups so we know it's there!"
The Goslings closed out the dual on the floor exercise and won that event, 33.825-31.000.
Hurtgen won with an 8.9. Jacob placed second (8.375), Jacobs took third (8.325), Olson finished fourth (8.225) and Dehnert took tenth (6.950).
"Overall, floor went well, too. We need to beef up our tumbling, work on our advanced high jumps, and do more full sets of finishing our connections and not stepping out of them. Meghan got a respectable 8.9 tonight and Karleigh Jacobs our team captain got her personal best with 8.325 tonight."
Hurtgen won the all-around competition with a 33.650.
"We got a 125.95 team score tonight which was a good start," Wendt said.
"(Assistant coach Tricia Seibel) and I were hoping for 130, but we could there was extra pressure with it being the first meet, the masks played a role with the anxiety of keeping them on and not touching them, etc., and then not having their typical fan club was a bummer.
"We can easily hit 130 on our next meet but we are definitely shooting for a 135 team score this year. The girls are more than capable and they are very talented. Despite the struggles of closure and mask mandates the girls are willing to push through, work hard, and persevere and that's all we can ask. We have had a lot of fun in the gym working new skills and pushing each other and they have been fun to watch as they cheer each other on."
Watertown hosts Reedsburg on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 6 p.m.
