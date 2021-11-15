Luther Prep’s varsity bowling team traveled to Mayville to take on Horicon and Oconomowoc in the season opening event on Sunday.

The Phoenix averaged 155 against Horicon winning the match 8 games to 1.

Luther Prep ended the day with a 1 to 8 loss against Oconomowoc averaging 138.

Sophomore Brian Baumann led the Phoenix with a 65.6 percent fill rate.

