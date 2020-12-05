OAKFIELD -- Junior forward Grace Schmidt totaled a game-high 24 points in the Luther Prep girls basketball team's 57-50 win at Oakfield on Saturday night.
The Phoenix (1-1) jumped ahead 35-22 at halftime, pushing the Oaks out of their zone defense early on. Oakfield rallied to take a brief lead in the second period before timely foul shots from sophomore guard Audrey deBoer, senior guard Grace Kieselhorst and Schmidt helped close it out.
"Grace Schmidt was able to control the paint," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. "We were able to work the ball in to get her good looks with good passing. That made them pull out and play man. Lauren Paulsen picked up three fouls in the first half. Grace Kieselhorst and Taylor Zellmer both stepped in big time at the end of the game especially when Lauren fouled out."
Zellmer, a junior forward, and Kieselhorst chipped in 11 points apiece. Schmidt scored 19 of her 24 points in the first half.
"In the closing minutes we were 8-for-9 at the line," Schroeder said. "It was good to knock down some clutch free throws and come away with a win."
For the Oaks (1-2), junior guard Jaylin Gremminger and senior guard Abi Streeter both finished with 12 points.
"We had some excellent help side defense from our girls," Schroeder said. "Their main scorer, Abi Streeter, had three points in the first half. I was happy with that. In the second half, she was able to cut through a little bit. Our foul trouble created some mismatches. The girls playing off the ball did an excellent job rotating over, which was great to see.
"It was good to see some of the newer and younger players step into scoring roles when they clamped down on Schmidt. That opened us up for some shots."
Luther Prep plays at Mayville on Thursday at 7:15 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 57, OAKFIELD 50
Luther Prep 35 22 -- 57
Oakfield 22 28 -- 50
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta pts) -- deBoer 1 2-2 4, Paulsen 1 0-0 2, G. Kieselhorst 3 4-7 11, Schmidt 10 4-7 24, Sulzle 2 0-0 5, Zellmer 5 0-0 11. Totals 22 10-16 57.
Oakfield (fg ft-fta pts) -- Gremminger 4 2-2 12, Moser 1 5-6 7, Newton 1 0-0 2, L. Streeter 1 3-4 5, A. Streeter 5 1-1 12, Lamonska 1 0-0 2, S. Hofman 2 0-0 4, V. Hofman 2 0-0 4, Primeau 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 11-13 50.
3-point goals -- LP 3 (Sulzle 1, Zellmer 1, G. Kieselhorst 1); O 3 (Gremminger 2, A. Streeter 1). Total fouls -- LP 12, O 14. Fouled out -- Paulsen, V. Hofman.
