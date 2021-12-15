EVANSVILLE — Brady Lehman’s second period pin at 220 pounds was Jefferson’s lone victory in a 73-6 Rock Valley dual meet loss to Evansville on Tuesday.

Evansville recorded 10 pins in the victory.

EVANSVILLE 73, JEFFERSON 6

106 — Blake Frey (E) pinned Nick Lara (J) at 1:42

113 — Gunner Katzenmeyer (E) pinned Aiden DeBlare (J) at 1:42

120 — Danny Heiser (E) pinned Chase Langholff (J) at 1:17

126 — Camden Staver (E) major dec. Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (J) 17-5

132 — Wyatt Nelson (E) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 0:45

138 — Caleb Miller (E) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 1:28

145 — Max Kaether (E) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 0:19

*152 — Lee Jorgensen (E) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 1:22

160 — Ricky Braunschweig (E) pinned Ethan Bruders (J) at 1:04

170 — Owen Heiser (E) received forfeit

182 — Charlie Braunschweig (E) dec. Ethan Dieckman (J) 6-1

195 — Liam Speich (E) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 0:15

220 — Brady Lehman (J) pinned Cutter Lange (E) at 3:05

285 — Tucker Peterson (E) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:57

