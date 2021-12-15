Blue Devils pin Eagles Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSVILLE — Brady Lehman’s second period pin at 220 pounds was Jefferson’s lone victory in a 73-6 Rock Valley dual meet loss to Evansville on Tuesday.Evansville recorded 10 pins in the victory.EVANSVILLE 73, JEFFERSON 6106 — Blake Frey (E) pinned Nick Lara (J) at 1:42113 — Gunner Katzenmeyer (E) pinned Aiden DeBlare (J) at 1:42120 — Danny Heiser (E) pinned Chase Langholff (J) at 1:17126 — Camden Staver (E) major dec. Sofia Brynman-Metcalf (J) 17-5132 — Wyatt Nelson (E) pinned Ryan Haffelder (J) at 0:45138 — Caleb Miller (E) pinned Anthony Schunk (J) at 1:28145 — Max Kaether (E) pinned Easton Chipman (J) at 0:19*152 — Lee Jorgensen (E) pinned Isaac Schoenherr (J) at 1:22160 — Ricky Braunschweig (E) pinned Ethan Bruders (J) at 1:04170 — Owen Heiser (E) received forfeit182 — Charlie Braunschweig (E) dec. Ethan Dieckman (J) 6-1195 — Liam Speich (E) pinned Felipe Torres (J) at 0:15220 — Brady Lehman (J) pinned Cutter Lange (E) at 3:05285 — Tucker Peterson (E) pinned Jared Facio (J) at 0:57 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Joel D. Melcher Police search Church Street home for suspect James A. Kraemer James Kraemer of local cheese store dies Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
