Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 7-1 with a 6-4 win over Edgewood in a singles only dual meet on Monday.
“This was a great match, really proud of the entire team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “Playing all singles takes us out of our comfort zone, but the girls rallied and came to play. This team had some big goals coming into the season, including winning a conference title. Unfortunately that’s not an option this season, but we approached this match like a title was on the line. We knew that Edgewood was going to be one of our toughest competitors in the South, they are always loaded with talent. Our girls showed that they belong.”
Addison Kuenzi won at No. 4 singles, as did Sydney Linskens at No. 5, Mya Werning at No. 6, Cassidy Wesemann at No. 7, Avalon Uecke at No. 9 and Abby Marr at No. 10.
“I’m really impressed by how our doubles players stepped up in this match while playing singles,” Dobbins said.
“They looked sharp, and now we can carry that momentum back onto the doubles court. Our singles players battled against very talented players, starting with a state champ at the top.
“I thought Addison played one of her best matches of the season. It was tight the whole way, but she stayed so mentally strong and stuck to her game. That was a big moment for her.
“Dani (Krakow;s) match was one of the best of the season. Even though she came up just short, it’s the best I have seen her play. The amount that she has improved since last season is amazing.”
WATERTOWN 6,
EDGEWOOD 4
Singles
1 – Baluck Deang (E) def. Aubrey Schmutzler (W) 6-0, 6-2
2 – Morgan Merckx (E) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(4)
3 – Sarah Dunn (E) def. Natalia Cortes (W) 6-1, 6-2
4 – Addison Kuenzi (W) def. Bronte Jensen (E) 7-6(3), 7-5
5 – Sydney Linskens (W) def. Ella Kory (E) 6-1, 6-1
6 – Mya Werning (W) def. Sam Buchner (E) 6-4, 6-3
7 – Cassidy Wesemann (W) def. Sydney Johnson (E) 7-6(3), 6-3
8 – Jamie Johnson (E) def. Jacey Smith (W) 4-6, 7-5, 6-1
9 – Avalon Uecke (W) def. Ella Johnson (E) 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
10 – Abby Marr (W) def. Logan Grabins (E) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
