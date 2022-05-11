Watertown’s boys tennis team edged Milton 4-3 in the final conference dual on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
The Goslings won three out of four singles flights and earned a straight set win at No. 3 doubles to finish with a 6-1 conference record.
"This was a heck of a match, and really what high school tennis is all about,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "As a team we weren't at our best, but we found a way to pull out some close matches. We battled with the heat and showed a lot of mental and physical toughness. Milton is a solid team and really pushed us.”
At No. 1 singles, Dylan Geske pulled out a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 victory.
"Dylan played the match of the night,” Dobbins said. "The team match was tied 3-3 as he headed into the third set. He wasn't feeling good at all, but he battled and made Reid hit a lot of balls. He used a lot of variety and got to the net when he could. He was on the court for well over three hours in the heat. It was a huge moment for him, and a great example of what he has done for this program.”
At No. 2 singles, Owen Harris won 6-1, 6-0.
"Owen took control of his match from the beginning and moved his opponent around the court well,” Dobbins said. "He showed a lot of restraint and control and just let the match come to him.”
At No. 4 singles, Jackson Bartz also won 6-1, 6-0.
"Jackson has simply been dominant this season,” Dobbins said. "He puts a ton of balls in play, but is also driving his groundstrokes with power and finding openings on the court. The improvement that he has shown in the last year is so impressive.”
At No. 3 doubles, Gavin Schlender and Jameson Stocks won 6-4, 7-5.
"Gavin and Jameson pulled out another close match and got us a huge win,” Dobbins said. "They have put together a really impressive season so far, and they are set up for a strong finish.”
Watertown travels to play West Bend East on Thursday.
