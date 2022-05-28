HARTFORD — Alyx Johnson was far from untouchable, allowing 10 hits.
But she was an absolute bulldog when she had to be.
The freshman pitcher recorded seven strikeouts, all with runners on base, to lead sixth-seeded Watertown to a 4-1 win over third-seeded Hartford in a Division 1 regional final on Friday.
"I just knew that wherever I threw the ball, my defense would have my back and that kind of just settled me down,” Johnson said. “They had been making plays behind me all day long."
Watertown (17-9) broke a scoreless tie in the fourth with three runs off Hartford starter Kacy Kratz.
Junior second baseman Abby Walsh led off with a solo homer to right center.
It was her first homer of the season, something Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen made sure to remind her of recently.
"I said to Abby, what haven’t you had this year?,” Jansen said. "She said shut up, and she shut me up. She surely did. Only Abby can do that.”
Walsh pounced on the first pitch she saw and got just enough of it to clear the fence.
"I didn’t think I did,” Walsh said. "It felt like a pop up straight to the right fielder if I’m being honest, but I mean, I’ll take it.
"It was a meatball, I won’t lie. Jansen told me right before my at-bat, she’s like, all right she threw it at ankles twice and you missed it two times this last one, so don’t swing at this first one, because it’s probably going to be at your ankles again. So I was like, all right, we’ll see. So I saw it out of her hand and thought, that is not at my ankles. So I chose to go on that one and it worked out. It’s been a tough year at the plate for me. It felt really good to get one at a time like this.”
The bomb sparked a three-run rally. Senior shortstop Lauryn Olson came up next and pulled a ground ball through the left side for the second of her team-leading two hits on the day. Freshman right fielder Evelyn Rhodes drew a walk from there and first baseman Kim Hafenstein laid down a bunt and reached on an error to load the bases.
That brought up designated hitter Taylor Wruck, who hit a soft line-out to the first baseman with two runners on in the second inning. Wruck made the most of her second chance, ripping a two-run single to center to make it 3-0.
“Taylor Wruck,” Jansen said. "We have faced adversity for the last 12 games and we’ve had kids step into positions that haven’t had two, three at-bats all year. Kim Hafenstein has played left field, she’s played third, she’s played second, now she’s playing first today and had a huge bunt. All year, we told them, you’ve got to be ready. Our bench has pushed us to where we are at, and held us together.”
Hartford (19-6) responded in the bottom of the fourth with its only run of the game.
Sierra Loosen led off with a base hit to left but we forced out at second on Kendall Battist’s fielder’s choice. Alayna Pusch beat out an infield hit to put runners on first and second.
Johnson struck out Brooke Lazaris swinging for the second out. Orioles catcher Madeline Uttech got her team on the board with a long RBI single to right center, but Johnson got out of the inning when she got Kira Kirsch to pop out to Olson.
Hartford went down in order in the fifth, but threatened again in the sixth. Miranda Bruner drew a leadoff walk. After Johnson struck out Battist, Pusch singled to left to put runners at first and second. Johnson shut the door from there, striking out Lazaris and Uttech to retire the side.
"AJ is just pitching lights out as a freshman,” Walsh said. “That’s insane. I can’t stop smiling.”
Watertown tacked on an insurance run in the seventh. Center fielder Kelsey Schuett bunted for a hit, and advanced to second on a wild pitch and third on a passed ball. One out later, Johnson was hit by a pitch by reliever Brooke Voss. Sophomore catcher Drew Hinrichs drove in Schuett with a sacrifice fly to right center to make it 4-1.
"We got it rolling, more from the bottom (of the order), which was good,” Hinrichs said. "We had some girls get hits that don’t step into these roles, and then they do and they show up big. That’s just saying how we work together as a team and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Johnson pitched her way out of one final jam in the seventh. Kirsch gave Hartford the start it was desperate for with a base hit to left to bring up the top of the order with no outs.
Jordyn Schultz followed with a single to left center. Johnson struck out No. 2 hitter Grace Lawler, then gave up an infield hit to Voss to load the bases with one. She jammed Loosen, who hit a soft line-out to Hafenstein at first, then struck out Battist looking to end it.
"AJ has done everything that we have asked and more,” Jansen said. "She is going to have to look back and know that it was her hard work and what she did to get herself to take our team over. Can’t say enough about the work ethic of that kid, and the guts."
Not bad for a kid who hadn’t pitched since she was 12.
"Whatever the team needs,” Johnson said. "I got told by multiple people before the season started that they kind of want you on the mound, and the first day of school, Jansen said, I want you on the mound this year. I said, 'Jansen, I don’t pitch any more' and she said, ‘Well, you are now,' and here we are. I never thought this was going to happen.
"Every single morning during basketball season, seven o’clock, me and Evie (Evelyn) Rhodes, another freshman, we were in the gym. She met me there every single morning and we just threw. Three times a week and here we are.”
She credits Hinrichs for being a steadying influence behind the plate.
"Oh my gosh, I love Drew,” Johnson said. "She is just like a settling, calm presence behind the plate. Knowing that Drew is there, if runners are on, they are not safe. They better be looking in 24 different directions, because Drew is going to get you off that base.”
A starting catcher as a freshman herself, Hinrichs came into her second varsity season with full faith in Johnson.
"I worked with her in the past,” Hinrichs said. "I used to coach catching lessons for her. She has worked so hard to get better. She took a few months off, but to see where she is now, I am so beyond proud of her. She is so good. She is always that good. She always fights for the team. She works for everyone around her.”
Watertown wasn’t the only bracket-buster in action on Friday. Seventh-seeded Neenah knocked off second-seeded Slinger 5-1, giving the Goslings a home game against the Rockets in a sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Suddenly, that late season slide fueled by injuries seems a long ways in the past.
"We had those hardships, but we took leaps and bounds after them, so it’s OK,” Johnson said.
"We went downhill towards the end of the season, but we finally got back there,” Hinrichs said. "We just have to be there for each other and that’s what we’re doing now and we’re only going to go up from here."
WATERTOWN 4, HARTFORD 1
Watertown 000 300 1 — 4 7 1
Hartford 000 100 0 — 1 10
WP: Johnson
LP: Kratz
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Peplinski 4-0-0-0, Johnson 3-0-1-0, Hinrichs 3-0-0-1, Walsh 4-1-1-1, Olson 3-1-2-0, Rhodes 2-1-1-0, Hafenstein 2-0-0-0, Wruck 3-0-1-2, Schuett 2-1-1-0 Totals 26-4-7-4
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Schultz 4-0-2-0, Lawler 4-0-0-0, Voss 4-0-1-0, Loosen 3-0-1-0, Burner 0-0-0-0, Battist 4-1-1-0, Pusch 3-0-2-0, Lazarus 3-0-0-0, Uttech 3-0-1-1, Kirsch 3-0-2-0 Totals 31-1-10-1
HR — W (Walsh)
Pitching — HO: Johnson (W) 10 in 7, Kratz (H) 6 in 4, Voss (H) in 3. R: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (H) 3, Voss (H) 1. SO: Johnson (W) 7, Katz (H) 1, Voss (H) 4. BB: Johnson (W) 1, Kratz (H) 1, Voss (H) 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.