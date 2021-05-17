Friday's game
WATERLOO 7, MARSHALL 0
WATERLOO - Sophia Schneider pitched a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts to lead Waterloo to a 7-0 win over Marshall in a Capitol South softball game on Friday at Firemen's Park.
Waterloo scored five runs over the first two innings. Abbie Gier hit a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning and scored on an RBI double by Quinnly Hush as the Pirates took a 3-0 lead. in the second inniing, Alyssa Baumann hit an RBI double and Michaele Riege hit an RBI single up the middle. Riege added another RBI in the fourth.
Marshall loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the first inning, but Schneider responded with two strikeouts and a groundout to get out of the jam. After allowing a leadoff single in the top of the third, Schneider retired 15 of the last 16 batters she faced.
Marshall 000 000 0 - 0 0 0
Waterloo 320 200 X - 7 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - M (Rateike L, 6-8-7-4-3-1) W (Schneider, W, 7-2-0-0-5-2)
Leading hitters - W (Jaehnke 2B, Huebner 2x4, RBI, Riege 2BI, Gier 2BI, Hush 2B, RBI, Baumann 2x3, 2B, RBI)
